Greenhouse gas that we have emitted is a contributing factor to trapping solar radiation reflecting back from the Earth that would normally escape back into space. This process has increased the temperatures of our planet and altered our existing weather and climate cycles, resulting in more frequent heat waves and major storm events, as well as droughts.
Besides destroying properties and infrastructures, extreme weather events damage our environment and threaten human health, both directly and indirectly. While the direct threats, such as drowning and heat stroke-related deaths, receive lots of attention, the less-discussed, indirect human health impacts are equally important.
In a recent Climate and Health Profile report, we showed that exposure to extreme heat events increases asthma hospitalization in Maryland by 22 percent (37 percent in Baltimore City). For Frederick’s nearby neighbors in Washington County, extreme heat events increased the risk of hospitalization for asthma among residents by 76 percent, considerably higher than the overall state rate.
Similarly, exposure to extreme heat events increased risk of hospitalization for heart attack in Maryland by 11 percent, with a considerably higher risk among African Americans compared to whites (27 percent versus 9 percent).
Additionally, as a prelude to health issues for our region in the future, heat-induced deaths in several areas outside of Maryland also increased in individuals with chronic diseases, such as kidney disease (32 percent), with rates even higher if these individuals were also afflicted with other diseases such as congestive heart failure (54 percent), COPD (60 percent), and diabetes (82 percent).
Finally, there may also be an impact of income. Extreme heat-related heart attack hospitalization risk was 43 percent in Baltimore City as compared to just 6 percent in Prince George’s County, although both counties have very high proportion of minority populations. This begs the question: Why is the risk so much higher in Baltimore City but not Prince George’s County? Could poverty play a role? Poverty is prevalent in African-American communities in Baltimore, while Prince George’s County represents the most affluent Black population in the nation.
Warming temperature has also resulted in earlier onset of spring and a longer growing season. Spring onset in Maryland marks the beginning of tree pollen season, an important risk factor for allergic diseases such as hay fever and asthma. By linking satellite data with hospitalization records, we have seen that earlier onset of spring increases rates of asthma hospitalization in Maryland during this critical growing season. This phenomenon is likely due to a longer pollen season.
Not explored in the earlier report is building flooding in extreme storm events and subsequent mold growth, a common outcome of our floods in Frederick, which can increase risk of asthma hospitalizations.
These examples show that climate change impacts human health in many ways. It further shows that even for the same specific hazard, the resulting health impacts are not equally distributed across geographic areas or population groups. Some communities and individuals may be more vulnerable because they experience disproportionate exposure to these new set of hazards. For example, urban populations experience more intense heat because of the urban heat island effect. Vulnerability may also depend upon genetic makeup or pre-existing conditions. Others may be more vulnerable because they lack the capacity to adapt. During heat waves, the poorest in our community (homeless, those without electricity because of unpaid electric bills) often pay the heaviest price, with their life. Sadly, they are the very people who contributed least to the heat-trapping greenhouse gases.
There’s much to be done to reduce the release of greenhouse gases. We have a lot to gain from this effort, from saving our buildings and properties to protecting the health of our families and friends from this global threat.
For more details, see mobilizefrederick.org.
Written by Amir Sapkota, Shifali Mathews and Nick Adams, from the University of Maryland School of Public Health, and Kevin Sellner, co-chairman of the Climate Emergency Mobilization Work Group, a joint Frederick City, Frederick County workgroup.
