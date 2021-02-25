Besides the heat that we are now experiencing with the changing climate, the blanket of greenhouse gases, or GHGs, surrounding the earth also results in extreme storms and precipitation in hurricanes, nor’easters, and derechos regionally, and major rain events and flooding locally.
These extreme events are now considered the new normal for this region with very heavy downpours over short time periods. The most recent dramatic event was in May 2018 when 6-8 inches of rainfall fell within a few hours. This storm rapidly led to ankle-deep water on many sidewalks in downtown Frederick, a flooded Baker Park with dozens of stranded fish, and basements flooded with stormwater and sewage backups. Property damage was extensive, with ruined drywall and insulation in multiple homes, greater than $1 million in damage to the North Market YMCA, and discharge of untreated raw sewage from the city’s wastewater utility. Total damage was estimated at nearly $24 million from the single storm, to municipal and non-profit FEMA eligible partners and residential and commercial properties.
Multiple intense storms have caused similar problems in the last few years (September 2016, July and September 2018, March, July and November 2019, December 2020). And the heavy precipitation was not just in Frederick. Storms led to above normal rainfall for nearby Washington, D.C. for all but three months in 2020 and an 18-inch surplus above the annual average.
Major storms have also impacted rural parts of the county. Flooded farm fields have delayed spring planting and washed fertilizer and field sediments into the Monocacy River and its smaller tributaries. Following the May 2018 storms, when more than 15 inches of rain fell from May 14-20, a local extension agent posted, “Many small grain and hay fields have lodged (been flattened). Fences along creeks have washed away…and many fields suffered huge erosion problems due to the torrential rainfall.”
Rivers became flowing mud systems as slurries of water and sediment from these fields as well as burst or by-passed sediment fences at construction sites emptied into local creeks and streams. These storm-associated characteristics pose new worries for our region.
Efforts are underway to reduce impacts from heavy rains anticipated in the years to come. The city has contracted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to assess stormwater capacities and conveyance systems after the 2018 storm. The Corps staff inspected stormwater systems in the flood areas, finding that the primary and secondary stormwater pipes were inadequate for the quantity of water delivered and transported down-slope in this storm. Their model also recreated the flood pattern for the city, reproducing the observed flooding and flows in the Motter Street-YMCA area.
By using the predictive capacity of this model, city officials could more effectively plan for future construction. However, retrofitting homes and developments previously built, some prior to mandated stormwater regulations, pose serious and expensive issues for public and private resources.
In the county, several recent improvements to prevent future flooding have also been implemented. The County Council has adopted wider buffer strips expected to capture more surface runoff from heavy rains. The council also adopted a revised Forest Resource Ordinance which requires a one to one tree replacement for some developments, thereby increasing percolation (the soil’s capacity to absorb water, increasing storage) and less surface runoff. A third ordinance has been enacted which would require pre-development reviews and potential protection of intermittent and perennial streams to prevent these from rapidly filling and flooding any new construction planned nearby.
These initial steps in urban and rural planning will reduce the likelihood that worsening storms will harm local residents, homes, businesses and productive farm land. These changes demonstrate that we can adapt and are on the right path to minimize and prevent future climate impacts through the coming years.
Go to MobilizeFrederick.org for details.
