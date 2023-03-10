Registration is open for the spring session of The Woods in Your Backyard online course. This self-directed, non-credit course runs 10 weeks from April 3 to June 13.
The course will help landowners convert lawn to natural areas and enhance stewardship of existing natural areas. The course provides strategies to landowners of small parcels of land (1-10 acres) that improve the stewardship of their property for personal enjoyment and environmental quality. It uses a hands-on learning approach to help participants develop and implement a plan for their property.
Activities include how to map habitat areas, understand basic ecological principles about woodland and wildlife, choose and implement a few habitat management projects and how to set a timetable and record your progress.
Online discussion groups will allow participants to interact with others taking the course. A certificate of completion is awarded when all assignments are completed.
The course costs $95 per person, which includes the 108-page Woods in Your Backyard guide, a workbook and a tree identification guide. The course is limited to 25 participants. Registration closes April 3 or when filled. To register, go to spring23.eventbrite.com.
