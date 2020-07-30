About 3,000 dead fish were found in the Monocacy River last week.
The Maryland Department of the Environment investigated and found that the fish were of varied species and sizes but “too decomposed for meaningful diagnostics,” according to a spokesperson from MDE.
It’s believed that the problem started July 21, “which coincided with an extreme low water level on the [U.S. Geological Survey] gauge,” according to an email from MDE.
The cause of the dead fish is thought to be low water and high water temperature because no source of pollution was found.
(3) comments
[beam][beam][beam][beam][beam] Thanks for the laugh Bosco, we all need that[beam]
My pleasure. A good laugh helps ease the pain.
[ninja]
Obviously they were not observing social distancing guidelines and swimming in schools which are supposed to be virtual. [thumbup][ninja]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.