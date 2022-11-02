Thurmont’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved the sale of $513,207 in bonds to finance the replacement of the Old Pryor Road water line, off Catoctin Furnace Road.
The long-awaited project will include replacing the road’s aging water main, installing new house services and meters, and replacing disturbed asphalt pavement, according to the ordinance the town’s five-member board approved on Tuesday.
That amount doesn’t include additional administrative fees, legal fees and contingency costs the project will require.
The town was approved for the drinking water quality bond — a 20-year loan — by the Maryland Department of the Environment.
The contractor has ordered materials for the project and is waiting for them to arrive, Thurmont Chief Administrative Officer Jim Humerick said. With the ongoing supply chain problems, that could take another eight or nine months, he said.
Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.