Thurmont Sign
A sign welcoming visitors to Thurmont

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Thurmont’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved the sale of $513,207 in bonds to finance the replacement of the Old Pryor Road water line, off Catoctin Furnace Road.

The long-awaited project will include replacing the road’s aging water main, installing new house services and meters, and replacing disturbed asphalt pavement, according to the ordinance the town’s five-member board approved on Tuesday.

