The town of Thurmont has been inducted to the Keep America Beautiful network, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving and beautifying the environment.
The town’s chapter Keep Thurmont Beautiful is one of 32 affiliates in the state of Maryland and 700 in the country, according to a news release.
“We know that Keep Thurmont Beautiful will help transform your public spaces into beautiful places as a new and important representative of our national affiliate movement,” Keep America Beautiful CEO Helen Lowman said in a prepared statement.
The national organization’s three main goals are to end littering, improve recycling and beautify communities. In order to reach Keep America Beautiful certification, towns must complete training from the national organization and then form their own local group. Affiliates will then work within the KAB Behavior Change system to implement local programs, according to the KAB website. Some programming includes the Great American Cleanup, America Recycles Day and the Cigarette Litter Prevention Program.
“The Keep America Beautiful program is something that Thurmont is honored to be affiliated with. We place great value on environmental stewardship and our community sustainability programs,” Jim Humerick, chief administrative officer of Thurmont, said. “The KAB certification is an accomplishment we are very proud to have achieved.”
The town has already received Sustainable Maryland certification in addition to Sustainable Community certification from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The Thurmont Green Team has also been working since 2015 to focus on sustainable initiatives for the town. Thurmont has been designated a Tree City by the Arbor Day Foundation for the last four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.