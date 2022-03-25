Thurmont commissioners unanimously approved a preliminary housing development plan Thursday despite residents’ concerns it would worsen flooding issues.
In letters to the town and comments made to the Planning and Zoning Commission, residents described battles with sump pumps and thousands of dollars spent to prevent and address water damage.
Many urged the town to delay approving the “Mechanicstown” development until it addresses the existing water issues. Under the plan, 31 single-family homes would be built on a 23-acre plot of land along Emmitsburg Road.
But David Lingg, president of Frederick-based Lingg Property Consulting and a representative for Mechanicstown, LLC, told commission members the development would improve — not worsen — stormwater management and run-off in the area.
He brought along a civil engineer and a geotechnical engineer to explain how the property would manage flooding. Together, they described a system that would include three stormwater management facilities and roughly 4.5 acres of forest with about 450 new trees.
None of the houses in the development would have basements, and each would include connections to a drainage system designed to channel water to the stormwater management facilities.
“We hear the concerns,” Lingg said. “That’s why we studied it to the nth degree — to make sure that if there were any issues that were being created by this property or exacerbated by this property, that we want to make sure that they were taken care of and handled and resolved in a thorough, scientific, engineering manner.”
The Mechanicstown developer first presented preliminary plans for the property to the Planning and Zoning Commission in spring of 2019. Afterward, the town hired an engineer to study the water conditions on the site and the company’s stormwater management designs.
The engineer, Billie Swailes of Hagerstown-based Triad Engineering, Inc., attended Thursday’s commission meeting to share his findings. Under the developer’s stormwater management plans, runoff from the property would be improved and would not affect existing homes on the west or east side of Emmitsburg Road, he said.
The town has long been aware of the water issues experienced by those who live along Emmitsburg Road. In the 15 years that Randy Waesche has been serving on the Planning and Zoning Commission, he recalls discussion of the property that Mechanicstown, LLC is hoping to develop coming up at least three times.
Over the summer, Thurmont’s Board of Commissioners voted to hire an engineering consulting firm to study the source of the flooding. Representatives from Hagerstown-based ARRO Consulting, Inc. shared recommendations with the town’s commissioners in January for how the water issues could be resolved. Together, they decided to pursue a four-prong approach.
After constructing two stormwater basins — one upstream from the existing culvert, on the Rambler Inn property, and one downstream — increasing the culvert’s size and improving the channel that borders the Mechanicstown property, ARRO representatives said Thursday night that the town would mitigate flooding in the area.
They estimated it would take about 18 months for the project to be completed. Lingg said Mechanicstown, LLC has been working with ARRO to determine how its study will work in tandem with the stormwater management improvements made to the Emmitsburg Road property.
Nine residents addressed the commission Thursday night, all of them opposed to the development. One Emmitsburg Road resident, Thomas Cromwell, sent the News-Post a 63-page PowerPoint presentation, detailing the flooding issues experienced by residents and arguing against further development in the area.
“It’s not NIMBYism, it’s a real problem,” Cromwell told the commission Thursday night, referring to the acronym, “Not in My Back Yard,” which is often used to describe opposition to development. “These applications should be denied or a moratorium put in place until the problems are fixed. It’s only reasonable.”
Though Lingg didn’t want to guarantee that the ARRO flooding mitigation project would be complete before the Mechanicstown development begins construction, he said it’s going to take much longer than 18 months for everything with the property to be ready.
Before the Planning and Zoning Commission voted on the development, Leslie Powell, the town lawyer, listed the five criteria outlined in Thurmont’s town code that proposed projects should meet. If a development meets all five criteria, she said, commission members must approve it; it’s not discretionary.
The members agreed that Mechanicstown, LLC has met all five of the measures: that it its preliminary plan is consistent with the town’s comprehensive plan and zoning ordinance; it would not adversely affect nearby, existing properties; it has been designed to minimize impact on natural features and open space; it would not adversely affect traffic patterns in the area; and it would not overwhelm the capacity of public facilities.
Randy Cubbedge, chair of the commission, reminded town residents in the audience that members of the Planning and Zoning Commission also live in Thurmont and feel the effects of the decisions they make.
“It’s not always fun sitting up here and having to make things that people might not agree upon,” he said. “But again, there’s legal issues and there’s findings that we have to operate upon.”
Next, Mechanicstown, LLC will submit an “improvements plan” to the town, which will provide a more detailed look at the project’s water, sewer, electric and stormwater infrastructure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.