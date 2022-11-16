Thurmont’s Board of Commissioners moved closer on Tuesday to addressing rodent infestations in town and regulating where — and how — chickens may be kept in residential areas.
At Mayor John Kinnaird’s request, town attorney Leslie Powell will draft an ordinance that will require residents to address conditions on their properties that are attracting rodents and other disease-bearing pests.
She will also suggest language for the Board of Commissioners to add to the town code about the kinds of environments where backyard chickens may be kept.
There are currently few rules in the town code about the kinds of livestock residents are allowed to keep and how they must maintain their pens.
There are also no specific regulations for chickens in Frederick County code.
That creates a dilemma for the town’s code enforcement officer when she receives complaints about problems resulting from a poorly maintained animal enclosure, Kinnaird said.
If there isn’t an official rule on the books that she can enforce, her hands are tied.
“A lot of people will do it on their own. If you say to them, ‘You gotta clean this up,’ they’ll do it,” Kinnaird said. “But there are people that won’t.”
“Ordinances like this are written for the people that won’t,” she said.
How Thurmont should regulate chickens and livestock is a question that has come up during Board of Commissioners discussions several times over the years, Kinnaird said.
In the past, the town has been able to resolve complaints raised about chickens and roosters in residential neighborhoods, Kinnaird said.
But now, the problem isn’t just that roosters are crowing in the early hours of the morning. Thurmont is also dealing with rodent infestations, which Kinnaird has said is from poorly maintained animal enclosures, livestock and their feed.
After the board asked Powell over the summer to research the kinds of regulations the town could enforce, she sent Kinnaird the city of Frederick’s chicken ordinance.
It’s well written, Kinnaird said on Tuesday. He asked Powell to use it as a model when drafting Thurmont-specific regulations on backyard chickens.
The Frederick ordinance allows residents to keep chickens, but requires them to be maintained “in a clean and sanitary manner that is not a nuisance or detrimental to the public health, safety or welfare of the City.”
It also covers rules for how many chickens someone may own — no more than one for every 500 square feet of backyard area, and a maximum of six on one lot — and prohibits roosters.
The ordinance additionally lists requirements for what the coop should look like and mandates that the owner doesn't allow an excessive amount of droppings to accumulate on their property.
Once Powell brings the drafted language to the board, the commissioners and mayor will discuss it. Later, they will hold a public hearing to solicit resident feedback about the new ordinance and the revised one.
Down the road, the board will return to its discussion on whether livestock should be banned from residential areas in town, Kinnaird said in a phone interview on Wednesday.
At the meeting, he said the town would likely “grandfather in” existing animals if they are banned in the future.
Commissioner Wes Hamrick agreed.
“I definitely want to protect those families that are responsibly raising their guineas, their ducks,” he said. “There’s no way, as a commissioner, I would force them to give up a beloved pet.”
