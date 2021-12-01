Maryland’s Board of Public Works approved $160,000 in funding for Thurmont’s Woodland Park Playground replacement project as part of its community parks and playgrounds program, according to a Wednesday news release from the town.
Through this initiative, the state Department of Natural Resources provides flexible grants to municipalities to rehabilitate, expand or improve existing parks, create new parks or purchase and install playground equipment, according to the release.
On Wednesday, the Board of Public Works approved the last 31 community parks and playground projects for this fiscal year, contributing $5 million in grants for new and upgraded outdoor facilities in communities across the state, according to the release.
Maryland DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio noted the community parks and playgrounds program funds important investments across the state, creating greater access to outdoor recreation spaces including nature trails, accessible playgrounds, skate parks and splash pads.
Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird expressed gratitude for the funding.
“We sincerely appreciate the support from the Community Parks and Playground program and look forward to the completion of this amazing playground planned for Woodland Park,” he said in the release.
