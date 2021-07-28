The town of Thurmont received nearly $3.4 million in its first installment of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act last week, Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird said at Tuesday’s town meeting.
The mayor expects the town to receive its second installment — another $3.5 million — within a year.
Kinnaird said the town will first use the money to help pay for the cost of an ongoing project on North Church Street, where Thurmont is installing new water and sewer service lines. Thurmont will also use the funding to pay for a new water line on West Pryor Road and a pump system to connect the town’s high- and low-pressure water systems, as well as other “bits and pieces” such as repairing manhole covers and lateral lines, Kinnaird said.
The town will likely use funds from the second installment of money to make stormwater management pond improvements, the mayor later said.
Clocking in at $1.9 trillion, the American Rescue Plan Act is one of the most expensive pieces of legislation passed in the history of the United States. President Joe Biden signed the package into law on March 11, hoping to accelerate the nation’s recovery from the devastating public health and economic repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic.
Among other aspects, the plan includes $21.6 billion in emergency assistance for households unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 crisis, an expansion to the Child Tax Credit program and $350 billion in emergency funding for state, local, territorial and tribal governments.
Initially, Kinnaird said town officials thought they’d be able to do “everything” with funding they received from the act, including making much needed repairs to Thurmont’s roadways. However, under the legislation, towns are restricted to using the funds they receive on water and sewer infrastructure, economic development and other issues like high-speed internet connectivity and stormwater management.
Still, Kinnaird and Commissioner Wes Hamrick expressed gratitude for the money.
“That’s antacid for my heartburn, it really is,” Hamrick said. “It’s our government money coming back to us ...“
“To invest in our community,” Kinnaird agreed. “That was very good news on Friday morning.”
But the influx of funding raised some alarm for Commissioner Martin A. Burns. Thurmont didn’t need the money, didn’t want the money and shouldn’t have gotten the money, he said at the meeting. Down the road, he added, it will be the residents’ grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will be making up for the legislation’s hefty price tag.
Similarly, Burns voiced concern about the nearly $1 trillion infrastructure package currently inching forward in the Senate.
“How the heck — it’s not growing on trees. I don’t know where all this money is coming from,” he said. “I haven’t seen the bill yet, but I’ll be scared when it comes.”
(3) comments
Thurmont did need the money for the purposes stated by their Mayor, Kincaid. And they don't have to pay the money back. If they don't use it, it would be used elsewhere
Anyone have a link to what amounts are going where? There has to be a lot of pork buried in this bill.
I don't particularly care for Marty Burns, but I have to agree with him here.
