A public hearing is scheduled in Thurmont next week to discuss a proposal to expand the town’s boundaries to include a 16.7-acre property encircled by Apples Church and Graceham roads.

The parcel is zoned for agricultural use by the county. If the town votes to annex the land — and the county approves the change — it would become zoned for high-density residential use.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"A traffic study completed in June of last year found that the development plans for the Simmers property wouldn’t worsen traffic patterns in the network of roads surrounding the land."

Seriously?! All of those proposed houses and we're supposed to believe traffic would not increase at all?

I wonder who did that 'study', and who paid them.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"“This would be a great opportunity for young families,” Duty said of the day care center included in the plan for the development. “They could essentially purchase a home here, and drop their kids off at day care, without having to hop in their cars to do so.”

Why would people take their kid(s) to day care if they are not commuting to work?

