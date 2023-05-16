Black Bear Rescue
A young black bear falls from a tree limb after being shot with two tranquilizer darts Tuesday morning in the back yard of a West South Street home in downtown Frederick. The bear was caught using an outstretched tarp.

 Staff photo by Graham Cullen

What's the best way to get a black bear out of a tree? Tranquilizer darts and a tarp.

Authorities removed a roughly year-old male black bear from a backyard tree in downtown Frederick on Tuesday morning, a process that took roughly an hour, and included a 40-foot free fall for the bear onto a tarp waiting below.

Plumbum
Plumbum

The story mentions a tarp. What did the tarp do?? Did men hold the tarp off the ground to catch the bear? Or did the bear fall 40 feet onto a tarp on the ground and sustain broken bones???

There was no need for humans to intervene like this.

The bear would have come down on its own. And not risked / sustained broken bones.

A simple bear trap on the ground would have sufficed. I have a friend that builds bear traps. People - use some common sense. Way too over-zealous. I hope everyone learned from this idiotic event.

Plumbum
Plumbum

Yes, I see the foto of people holding the tarp. That doesn’t tell us whether or not it was used to catch the bear.

Clara, please work on your story details.

TrekMan

Good golly, do you really think they let the bear hit the ground? A fall from 40 feet could kill or severely injure the bear and then people like you would be crying the high heaven. Of course they caught the bear. Yes, I'm rolling my eyes!! Ya gotta wonder.

Piedmontgardener

Great job by the team on site!

