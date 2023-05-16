Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
A young black bear falls from a tree limb after being shot with two tranquilizer darts Tuesday morning in the back yard of a West South Street home in downtown Frederick. The bear was caught using an outstretched tarp.
Clarissa Harris, a wildlife response manager for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, observes a young male black bear that found its way into downtown Frederick on Tuesday morning. The bear climbed a tree in the backyard of a West South Street home before being tranquilized and transported to the Frederick watershed.
Wildlife officials close the door on an enclosure after placing a young black bear in it Tuesday morning in Frederick. The bear survived a nearly 40-foot drop from a tree after being hit with two tranquilizer darts. The bear landed on a tarp extended below the yearling. About a half dozen Maryland Department of Natural Resources held the tarp.
Staff photo by Graham Cullen
Staff photo by Graham Cullen
Maryland Department of Natural Resources officials ready a tarp below a young black bear that had been shot with two tranquilizer darts before it climbed about 40 feet off the ground.
Staff photo by Graham Cullen
Staff photo by Graham Cullen
A young black bear rests inside an enclosure after being caught following a nearly 40-foot drop from a tree in downtown Frederick.
Staff photo by Graham Cullen
Staff photo by Graham Cullen
Staff photo by Graham Cullen
A young male black bear sits in a tree after being shot with two tranquilizer darts in the backyard of a home on West South Street in Frederick.
Staff photo by Graham Cullen
A young male black bear rests in a tree after being shot with two tranquilizer darts in the backyard of a home on West South Street in Frederick.
What's the best way to get a black bear out of a tree? Tranquilizer darts and a tarp.
Authorities removed a roughly year-old male black bear from a backyard tree in downtown Frederick on Tuesday morning, a process that took roughly an hour, and included a 40-foot free fall for the bear onto a tarp waiting below.
The bear stood up briefly once it landed, then fell back asleep with a gentle snore.
The Frederick Police Department got a report of a bear in the area of Hood College around 7:45 a.m., Frederick police spokeswoman Samantha Long said.
Officers monitored the bear as it roamed all the way to Gaithers Alley, off South Bentz Street, around 8:05 a.m. and to the backyard of a house on West South Street.
During this time, officers also called the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to help capture the bear.
Considering the male bear was about a year old, it was likely the first time the bear was away from his mother and was looking for its own territory, Clarissa Harris, a wildlife response manager with DNR, said.
DNR arrived at the backyard around 9:30 a.m. to find the bear wedged in the tree. Wildlife workers began unfolding a tarp at the base of the tree. One got out a tranquilizer gun.
The technician aimed, and fired.
Once the tranquilizer dart hit the bear, it huffed and growled, scurrying up the tree at an alarming rate. It reached the top, at around 40 feet above the ground, and surveyed the wildlife technicians below.
The technicians and a small group of bystanders watched the bear as it tested smaller, weaker branches at the top of the tree. Observers were holding their breath, muttering for the bear to get back down before it fell asleep, and hoping it wouldn’t fall.
Carl Krigsman-Bonura said he lives a few houses down from where the bear ended up. He pulled into his parking spot, saw a group of people standing around and went to go see what was happening.
He said the bear was making him nervous.
“Why is the bear climbing higher? It’s giving me anxiety,” he said.
But gravity is the safest way to get a bear out of a tree, aside from the bear deciding to come down the tree itself, Harris said. Ideally, the tranquilizer chemicals will make a bear get out of a tree.
“We hope that they come down on their own and go to sleep on the ground,” she said. “But nine times out of 10, they don't do that. They feel the effects of the chemicals and they go higher.”
And the chemicals seemed to be working. The bear briefly came back down from the thin tree canopy to rest between two thick branches. He wobbled, looked around in sweeping motions, and bear hugged the trunk.
Usually, the chemicals take effect in about 20 minutes, wildlife technician Jeff McAfee said. However, after 20 minutes, the bear still wasn’t asleep, just drowsy.
With the heat and excitement, the bear was burning off the chemicals fast, Harris said.
So, they had to hit the bear a second time with another tranquilizer. And again, it scurried back to the top.
It went even higher the second time. Branches cracked and fell under its weight, but the bear remained steadfast in not falling.
Technicians looked up, waiting for the weight of the bear to come down and hit the tarp.
Dave O’Brien, one of the wildlife technicians, strapped himself into the bucket of a city utility truck. It had been almost an hour, and the bear would not fall. The backup plan was to get the sleeping bear in the bucket to bring it down.
But as the bucket rose and O’Brien got closer, the bear slipped and hung off of a branch. It dangled briefly before falling out of the tree. It hurtled toward the ground and into the tarp with a solid thud. Its territorial escapade was over.
McAfee said they would bring the bear to the Frederick watershed. They’d likely put the bear in a pond to cool off. Then, it could wake up and be on its beary merry way.
(4) comments
The story mentions a tarp. What did the tarp do?? Did men hold the tarp off the ground to catch the bear? Or did the bear fall 40 feet onto a tarp on the ground and sustain broken bones???
There was no need for humans to intervene like this.
The bear would have come down on its own. And not risked / sustained broken bones.
A simple bear trap on the ground would have sufficed. I have a friend that builds bear traps. People - use some common sense. Way too over-zealous. I hope everyone learned from this idiotic event.
Yes, I see the foto of people holding the tarp. That doesn’t tell us whether or not it was used to catch the bear.
Clara, please work on your story details.
Good golly, do you really think they let the bear hit the ground? A fall from 40 feet could kill or severely injure the bear and then people like you would be crying the high heaven. Of course they caught the bear. Yes, I'm rolling my eyes!! Ya gotta wonder.
Great job by the team on site!
