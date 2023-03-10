In the last article in this three-part series, we mentioned that a healthy trees has a full canopy, few dead branches, tight bark, wide buttress roots, a trunk flare near the ground, structurally sound form and accentuates its growing space. Knowing how to spot a healthy tree makes it easier to determine if a given tree is unhealthy since it follows that an unhealthy tree will deviate from these ideals.
The bark of the tree serves an important function much like our skin. The bark protects the inner sapwood and hardwood from drying out and is a barrier to keep out insects, disease and other pathogens. Healthy bark should firmly wrap around the tree, have a uniform consistency, without unusual growths or foul-smelling fluids oozing out. Tree bark has many textures which are characteristic of each species.
Recognizing these bark characteristics helps to identify trees in the winter when no leaves are present. Trees like shagbark hickory, sycamore, river birch, or white oak are easy to spot because their bark is so characteristic of the tree. Although we may not be able to identify all trees by their bark, we can look for inconsistencies in the bark while checking it. Sometimes the bark will be damaged having small holes, tears, or very large wounds.
Construction equipment, cars, large animals, poor pruning practices that rip excess bark, lightning strikes or small animals such as squirrels can damage the bark creating a wound on the tree. Hopefully this wound will heal quickly before rot or other pathogens can enter the tree. The size of the wound, tree health and other factors play an important role in how fast the tree can cover the wound with new bark.
Some wounds are so large that they never heal over and rot forms in the tree. In time, the rotted wood can decompose, and a hollow cavity remains in the tree. Pathogens such as beech bark disease, hypoxylon canker, or dogwood anthracnose can impact the bark causing damage to the inner and outer bark in the form of a canker. Diseases of the bark might also result in discoloration, fungal growths, or foul-smelling lesions. Nectria canker disease and bacterial slime flux are examples of diseases that result in bark discoloration and foul-smelling lesions.
Some damaging insects such as the emerald ash borer, pine bark beetle and ips beetle will bore into the inner bark to feed on the sapwood. This damage can disrupt the water and nutrients transport system, introduce disease, stunt tree growth, and ultimately lead to the death of the tree.
The emerald ash borer has devastated most of our ash trees ever since it was detected in the late 2000s. Some thin bark trees like beech or sugar maple can suffer from sun scald if their bark has been recently exposed to intense direct sunlight by a heavy pruning that removes most of the leaves exposing the trunk. Thin bark trees can also develop frost cracks in the winter when the bark is warmed up by the sun on an otherwise very cold day. Frost cracks generally develop on trees that are located close to a surface that reflects sunlight such as a concrete sidewalk. Sometimes tree bark is damaged by mowers or weed trimmers. Placing a mulch layer next to a landscape tree will suppress turf grass and weed growth thereby reducing the need to mow closely.
The roots of the tree serve very important functions in taking up water and soil nutrients along with anchoring the tree to the ground. A healthy tree usually has distinct basal roots that flare out away from the tree making it look like the trunk has a swelling near the ground. If you see a tree that has no swelling near the trunk, one that looks more like a telephone pole, it could be the result of girdling roots that are wrapping around the tree’s trunk. This condition could result in large sections of the tree being strangled.
Damage to the main buttress roots by equipment, vehicles, animals, etc. can impair root function and make the tree unstable so it is more prone to topple over. Along with buttress roots, trees have an intricate system of small fleshy feeder roots that extend to the edge or “dripline” of the tree or further, and they are located near the surface. The purpose of these feeder roots is to obtain water and soil nutrients. Because these feeder roots are fragile and located near the surface, they are prone to damage from digging, soil compaction, and overly wet or dry conditions. Any disturbances around the tree including extremely wet or dry conditions could impact the growth and vitality of the feeder roots which can ultimately impact the health of the tree. The recent decline of many large and old oak trees throughout our region has been blamed on wet conditions that damaged feeder roots and invited disease into the tree.
Michael Kay is a member of the Frederick County Forestry Board.
