GREEN tree care ASH.jpg

The solid trunk, tight bark and a full and balanced canopy indicate that this Champion Green Ash is still thriving. This magnificent tree is being injected every other year by a professional to help it defend itself against the Emerald Ash Borer.

 Sonia Demiray

In the last article in this three-part series, we mentioned that a healthy trees has a full canopy, few dead branches, tight bark, wide buttress roots, a trunk flare near the ground, structurally sound form and accentuates its growing space. Knowing how to spot a healthy tree makes it easier to determine if a given tree is unhealthy since it follows that an unhealthy tree will deviate from these ideals.

The bark of the tree serves an important function much like our skin. The bark protects the inner sapwood and hardwood from drying out and is a barrier to keep out insects, disease and other pathogens. Healthy bark should firmly wrap around the tree, have a uniform consistency, without unusual growths or foul-smelling fluids oozing out. Tree bark has many textures which are characteristic of each species.

