If you want to check the health of a tree, your tree checkup should include aspects of a tree’s shape that could be problematic from a tree health or safety standpoint. An obvious example would be a dead tree that stands near a home. This tree could fall anytime and should be considered a hazard and removed as soon as possible.
Other hazard trees which may require mitigation include a mostly hollow tree, a tree with significant rot, a tree with extensive root damage, a tree with excessive lean, etc., especially if these trees could potentially impact a “target” such as a home, garage, playground, patio, or other places where people and pets congregate.
Other considerations of a tree’s shape would be the presence of a V-shaped union on a tree which normally forms when two separate trees are growing next to each other. A V- shaped union is unstable compared to a U-shaped union so the tree is more likely to break apart at juncture of the tight V. In addition, trees with excessive weight on an outer branches are more prone to break apart due to the sheer weight. This is similar to holding a 30-pound weight at your side for an extended period — without a problem — but see how long you can hold this weight when your arm is extended.
Overburdened branches are very common on fruit trees, especially when abundant fruit is present.
Another important thing to consider when evaluating a tree is whether it has enough room to grow, and does it complement its growing space? A weeping willow may enhance the landscape in a bottomland near the pond, but it is not so nice growing next to your home. A large white oak may be the highlight of your property, but it would be nice if a few limbs that are rubbing on the roof are pruned back. That Norway spruce tree that the kids planted next to the house grew quite a bit, and now we are worried what will happen if it falls on the house.
Sometimes during your evaluation, you may discover that there is excess open space, and it would be nice to plant more trees and shrubs versus mowing. Tree planting is a whole new ballgame.
The purpose of a tree checkup is to provide you with enough information to critically evaluate your trees. Determining what doesn’t look right is the first step. The next step is to determine if something is amiss or not and what to do about it, if anything. Most of us do not possess the knowledge, experience and skill to effectively and safely care for trees. Providing safe and effective tree care is the job for professional arborists. In Maryland the consumer has additional assurances when contracting a Licensed Tree Experts as they require insurance, knowledge and credentials to do so. Effective detection, treatment and continued care can help ensure that your green oasis continues to accentuate your landscapes well into the future.
Michael Kay is a member of the Frederick County Forestry Board.
The Frederick County Forestry Board promotes the conservation, stewardship and sustainable management of forests and urban landscapes. We inform, educate and engage the public and work to retain or increase the integrity of our local, regional and national forest ecosystems. Trees and forests enhance our physical and mental well-being; improve the quality of our streams, lakes and the Bay; help cool the environment; retain and improve soil; produce oxygen while consuming carbon dioxide; and provide shelter and food for wildlife. Visit frederick.forestryboard.org for additional information and resources or to sign up for our free weekly Nature Note articles, tree plantings, Tree Walks, tree shelter exchange and more.
