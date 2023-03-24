If you want to check the health of a tree, your tree checkup should include aspects of a tree’s shape that could be problematic from a tree health or safety standpoint. An obvious example would be a dead tree that stands near a home. This tree could fall anytime and should be considered a hazard and removed as soon as possible.

Other hazard trees which may require mitigation include a mostly hollow tree, a tree with significant rot, a tree with extensive root damage, a tree with excessive lean, etc., especially if these trees could potentially impact a “target” such as a home, garage, playground, patio, or other places where people and pets congregate.

