Tree Frederick is accepting orders for trees through Feb. 28.
The program aims to help city of Frederick residents plant more trees to increase tree canopy in the city, something that will help improve air and water quality and could help reduce energy costs for homeowners, according to city officials.
In its second year, Tree Frederick “helps homeowners purchase containerized trees through a 50-50 cost share," according to Tree Frederick representatives. Most of the trees will cost homeowners about $15 each depending on species and size available, with the city picking up the remainder of the cost.
All selected species are native, and a range of tree sizes are available. To reserve trees, city residents should download the order form and send it back to City Hall with a check or money order. Orders will be accepted through Feb. 28 as long as there are funds available.
Tree pick-up is expected to be in March or early April, and participants will receive an email about the pick-up.
The order form can be found online at cityoffrederickmd.gov/1476/Tree-Frederick. For people who are unsure what tree would work best, a guide is available at cityoffrederick.com/DocumentCenter/View/9847/Tree-Frederick-Guide
People with questions can also contact City Sustainability Manager Jenny Willoughby at jwilloughby@cityoffrederickmd.gov.
-Hannah Himes
