The Town of Middletown will hold a tree planting event on Oct. 21 along the Foxfield walking path behind the Village of Foxfield beginning at 10 a.m. and running until about noon.
he holes for the tree planting on town-owned property will be pre-dug, so volunteers will just need to put the trees in the holes and put the soil back in the hole.
