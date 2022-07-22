Earlier this year, the Frederick County Forestry Board initiated a pilot program to reuse, repurpose, recycle and dispose of used tree shelters.
We are providing this update on our progress as we enter Phase 2.
We understand that the use of tree shelters is an indispensable part of reforestation projects. In the days before tree shelters were employed, young seedlings were planted without any kind of protection. This exposed the developing seedling to mower damage, predation by animals — especially deer — competition from other plants, herbicide spray, and the elements, to name a few. In the days before shelters, we considered 50% survival after one season’s growth acceptable.
Tree shelters, developed in Great Britain, came to the U.S. in the late 1980s. Once tree shelters were in use, the expected survival rate rose to 80% or greater, depending on the general care of the planting. The difference between 50% survival and 80% survival means the difference between the young planting developing into a forest that exhibits canopy closure and displays forest characteristics vis-a-vis one that does not.
Shelters do not only improve survival rate, but they also benefit early growth of the seedling. In most cases, the shelter can be removed from a well-developed young tree or shrub in three to five years. In this time-period a tree could reach over 8 feet in height and have a 2-inch caliper in width, depending on the species. However, once the shelter is removed, if removed at all, the problem of what to do with the used shelter arises. In some cases, the shelter can be used again in another planting, or it can be repurposed as a tree guard for larger diameter planting stock.
Sometimes, however, the shelter is in such state of disrepair that it has no use anymore. These trash shelters are taken to a landfill, piled on site, burnt, or are simply abandoned — scattered around the planting area. Sometimes the shelters are not removed from the tree at all, restricting growth, falling over trapping the young tree, or resulting in tree diseases such as basal cankers.
The first phase of our tree shelter pilot program was devoted to drawing attention to the problem of used shelters by virtue of informative articles in local media outlets along with social media outreach and various notices on allied websites. We made a list of folks who owned used shelters to give away and tried to pair these with county residents who were seeking shelters. One Forestry Board member gathered used shelters in his pickup truck and brought them to public tree plantings or community events to hand to interested parties. These used shelters were quickly snatched up by appreciative tree planters.
To facilitate this exchange effort, we recently added a page to our website (frederick.forestryboard.org/shelters) where we connect county residents who have smaller numbers of reusable tree shelters (less than 1,000) with people who are looking for shelters. On our tree shelter pilot program page, you have the option to list any shelters you have available, and you will find a chart with generic contact information, location and number of reusable tree shelters to be picked up in case you’re looking for some.
We have managed to redeploy several hundred shelters in this way and are encouraging landowners, community organizations, and other environmental groups who have used shelters they no longer need but are in good and reusable condition, to list them on our website so we can match them with their new home. We have a dedicated email address, treeshelters@forestryboard.org, for people and organizations who have more than 1,000 shelters to give away.
Finally, the board has created a sign up for volunteers to help with removal and recycling of used tree shelters.
The Frederick County Forestry Board is now ready to kick off the next phase of our pilot program. For those shelters that are not in a good enough condition to be reused, the Forestry Board has researched waste and recycling companies. We have identified a potential partner who will deposit a roll off recycling container for a two-week period and then deliver the collected shelters to a recycling facility in Maryland. It is absolutely imperative that any shelters that are deposited in this recycling container be clean, free of ties, and removed from their stakes. We can only recycle clean plastic tree shelters.
We are currently seeking a partner with a facility or property willing to stage recycling containers for a two-week period at a time (or until it has been filled) and is ready for transport to the recycling center. Doing this is not free; there is a fee associated with collecting and delivering the used shelters to this facility which means that phase II includes obtaining the funding for the costs associated with the removal and recycling of used shelters. For this purpose, we will apply for small grants and may have to use some of the donations that we have raised.
If you would like to contribute to this effort you can do so by visiting the Frederick County Forestry Board website at frederick.forestryboard.org. A well-funded project will afford numerous trips to the recycling center to convert discarded shelters to another product.
The board is asking for those who have re-usable tree shelters to visit our website in order to continue our exchange program. If you are unable to get online, call the Maryland Forest Service at 301-473-8417 to provide us with pertinent information about how many shelters you have, their location and condition. Please note, we will give higher priority to those that have removed the shelters and stacked them somewhere easily accessible versus having to remove old shelters from trees ourselves.
We would also like to hear from volunteer organizations or individuals willing to assist with the collection and disposal of shelters. There is a sign up to volunteer for this and for plantings on our website. If you are a commercial contractor who is interested in collecting shelters from a property and delivering them to the container, let us know what services you can provide at what cost.
Finally, if you have any advice or encouragement, please contact us. We’re always happy to hear from you.
The Frederick County Forestry Board promotes the conservation, stewardship, and sustainable use of our forest resources and urban landscapes. We inform the public and vigorously advocate to retain or increase the integrity of our local, regional, and national forest ecosystems. Trees enhance our physical and mental well-being; improve the quality of our streams, lakes, and the Bay; help cool the environment; retain and improve soil; produce oxygen while consuming carbon dioxide; and provide shelter and food for wildlife. Please visit frederick.forestryboard.org for additional information and resources or to sign up for our free weekly Nature Note articles, tree plantings, Second Sunday Tree Walks, tree shelter exchange, and more.
