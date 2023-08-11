The Woods in Your Backyard online course
Registration is open for the fall session of the online course The Woods in Your Backyard, from the University of Maryland Extension. The self-directed, non-credit course runs 10 weeks from Sept. 5 to Nov. 14 and allows students to access the content at their convenience.
The course will help landowners of small parcels of land (1-10 acres) improve the stewardship of their property for personal enjoyment and environmental quality by converting lawn to natural areas and enhancing their stewardship of existing natural areas.
It uses a hands-on learning approach to help participants develop and implement a plan for their property. Activities include how to map habitat areas, understand basic ecological principles about woodland and wildlife, choose and implement a few habitat management projects, and set a timetable and record progress.
Online discussion groups will allow participants to interact with others taking the course.
A certificate of completion is awarded when all assignments are completed.
The course costs $95 per person, which includes the 108-page Woods in Your Backyard guide, workbook and a tree identification guide.
