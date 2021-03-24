In partnership with One Montgomery Green and Gaithersburg Green Drinks, the Community Museum hosts “Greening Up Your Garden,” another Facebook Live session in the Green Cocktails series. Just in time for Green Month, the session takes place at 7 p.m. April 9 on the Community Museum Facebook page. The discussion is appropriate for all ages, while the cocktail recipes are suitable for those 21 and older.
Lauren Hubbard, owner of Native by Design, will talk about simple changes you can make so your yard and garden will be more sustainable. Enjoy a homemade cocktail with a recipe provided by two area distilleries, Dragon Distillery and Butterfly Spirits.
Hubbard works with property owners and organizations to provide sustainable landscaping services. She is on the board of the Maryland Native Plant Society, where she focuses her effort on habitat protection and the preservation of genetic diversity in our native plant populations.
Learn more at https://mygreenmontgomery.org.
