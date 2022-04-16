There's more than critters and outdoor enthusiasts in the woods.
Toilets, mattresses and tires are among the litter that's been found during cleanups of the Frederick Municipal Forest and Watershed and its surrounding area, according to the volunteers that help maintain it.
Roughly 90 people, many of them hikers and mountain bikers, picked up trash in the watershed and Gambrill State Park Saturday. Organizer Dave Diehl, of north Frederick, directed groups to Mountaindale, Gambrill Park and Hamburg roads to start. The watershed spans 7,000 acres and provides about 10% of the city's water, according to Diehl.
"There's a lot of good people in the world and we have about 90 of them here today," Diehl said.
Diehl, an avid mountain biker, found many cyclists want to improve the natural landscape they frequent. Mountain bikers and other locals clean up the watershed each spring through a partnership between the city of Frederick and nonprofit Mid-Atlantic Off-Road Enthusiasts, known as MORE. A $1,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Frederick County funded supplies including trash bags, water bottles and food for volunteers this year, Diehl said.
The event attracted nature lovers of all ages.
Mariela Silva, 15, picked up trash with her family along Hamburg Road.
"I really love animals," Silva said, donning a monkey backpack.
Her family hikes in the area, and Silva said she feels bad for the wildlife when she spots litter.
"So many people don't think about the animals and how it affects them," she said.
The annual watershed cleanup started small, back in 2008.
Frederick resident Sally Fulmer was horrified to find trash when she hiked and biked through the watershed. She and some of her coworkers from The Common Market banded together to clean up the area. About eight to 12 people came out the first time, Fulmer said.
About two years later, they publicized the event and invited others to join. Fulmer said its grown from there with the support of the city and MORE.
"In one way it makes me feel really awesome because it's still being done," Fulmer said, but "I wish it wasn't needed."
Fulmer said they've found beer cans, motor oil, canoes, carpets and cabinets in past cleanups. Yard debris, while it might seem harmless, can actually cause the spread of invasive species, Fulmer said. She can't even say they've found everything but the kitchen sink, because they did recover a sink one year.
Volunteer Roger Muller felt drawn to give back to the land he uses for biking. He came from Ashburn, Virginia to lend a hand.
"I drive up here to bike all the time so I might as well clean up," he said.
Volunteer George Connell, of Frederick, tried to break a large piece of what appeared to be concrete, and haul it away. He helped organize one of the cleanups a few years ago. He's a mountain biker, too.
"I like to give back," he said. "It's unfortunate there's litter up here."
The block of concrete proved stubborn, though. Connell and his friends had to leave it behind. He said when they find trash that is too heavy to safely remove, they notify the city to come get it.
The group as a whole accumulated a huge pile of trash by mid-afternoon. The official weight will be taken later at the dump, but Diehl said he was confident it weighed more than a ton.
"To see all these people come out here and do this work ... it's heartwarming," Diehl said.
(1) comment
Can they do anything about the mtbikers crapping on the roadside?
That'd be great
