Got a rooster in Walkersville? If you live on land that isn’t zoned to be agricultural, it’s best that you cock-a-doodle-don’t by the time a new ordinance goes into effect in the town on Sept. 29.
The town’s commissioners voted unanimously earlier this month to ban roosters from Walkersville except on agriculturally-zoned property. The vote came after hearing the frustrations of several constituents.
Town Manager Sean Williams said there’s one rooster in particular the town has gotten more than one complaint about over the last two months. Though he said he doesn’t think there are too many roosters in Walkersville, Williams noted he gets a chuckle every morning when he walks into Town Hall, since he can hear one “talking to us” a street or two away. Commissioner Mary Ann Brodie-Ennis added there was one in her neighborhood, too.
After the new ordinance goes into effect, residents who have roosters will have 30 days to find them a new home, Burgess Chad Weddle said Monday. At the meeting earlier this month, Williams noted the town wanted to provide people with a generous window to get rid of their birds.
“We’re gonna be very nice and not suggest they have the rooster for dinner that night,” he said.
Weddle added that he hasn’t had any Walkersville residents contact him about the ordinance after the commissioners voted to approve it earlier this month.
Before passing the ban, the town discouraged residents from keeping the noisy birds on their non-agricultural property, Williams said, but it was hard to tell people they couldn’t have a rooster without having an official rule to cite.
“I suppose if we don’t get a complaint, the town won’t know about it,” Williams said at the meeting. “However, if someone complains, we do want to have the ability to very nicely say, ‘Hey, this is on the books, you can’t have a rooster in town.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.