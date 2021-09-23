The Multi-faith Alliance of Climate Stewards and Interfaith Partners of the Chesapeake will co-host a webinar on sustainable lawn care with Paul Tukey, director of Environmental Sustainability at Glenstone Museum, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 17.
This webinar is a follow-up to MACS webinars featuring Doug Tallamy and Kerry Wixted on the benefits of planting native species.
While replacing as much lawn as possible with native trees, shrubs and flowers is still a primary goal, most homeowners, landscapers and groundskeepers will continue to want or need lawns. Lawns can serve as places to play or as frames for other landscaping, yet many lawns are only maintained with lots of care in the form of extra watering, applications of fertilizers, herbicides or pesticides and frequent mowing.
This webinar will provide information on how to sustainably manage a lawn with less water, mowing and chemical inputs. In addition to saving dollars and time, the benefits to the environment are tremendous.
Learn more at macsfrederick.org.
