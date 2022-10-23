A few minutes before the 8:30 a.m. race start, a voice called out over Laura Rice's radio.
"You are good to start the competition," the voice said.
A few minutes before the 8:30 a.m. race start, a voice called out over Laura Rice's radio.
"You are good to start the competition," the voice said.
Rice, national events manager for USA Cycling, lifted the radio toward her mouth.
"Course is clear and ready to race," she responded.
USA Cycling held the Marathon Mountain Bike National Championships at Gambrill State Park Sunday. It marked the second year the competition was held there.
Rice said USA Cycling typically has two-year contracts for its national events, and tries to hold the events in different parts of the country to give riders new experiences.
Cyclists from across the country descended upon the park early Sunday. Rice said 250 registered to compete.
The elite group took off first, including two-time Olympian Lea Davison, of Vermont.
Davison's mother, Lucia Davison, stood by the start/finish line near the High Knob Nature Center before the race began. She wore a sign around her neck that said her daughter's name in large, red letters.
Lucia's pride was apparent in her giant smile.
"It's been a wonderful journey," Lucia said.
Lea went on to place third after stopping to repair a flat tire, according to Rice.
While some traveled a great distance to attend, competitors Alex and Chris Howell did not. They live less than 2 miles off the trail.
The couple said it helps to be familiar with the area. Chris said riders from other parts of the country might not be used to the amount of rocks they will find at Gambrill.
"It's a really technical course," he said.
Alex said the trail requires endurance and skill.
The cyclists faced a 16-mile loop. Depending on the race, competitors pedaled between one, two or 2.5 laps.
The Howells competed in nationals last year, with Alex taking second her in age group.
On Sunday, Alex finished first in the 40- to 44-year-old women's race, according to Rice. Chris finished 10th in the 40-44 men's race.
An army of volunteers helped make the event possible.
Dave Diehl, of north Frederick, organized roughly 70 volunteers. He said about 50 of them are part of Mid-Atlantic Off-Road Enthusiasts, a mountain biking advocacy and trail-building advocacy club.
"One of the reasons this is so good is because of the local mountain biking community," Diehl said.
Locals helped build the trails and continue to maintain them, he said.
Connor Remboldt and Roger Williams warmed up before hitting the trail. They race on a team together back home in Kansas.
Remboldt came to race in the 19-29 men's group, and Williams in the 55-59 men's group. The two chatted about the trail before them.
"It's absolutely flipping brutal," Remboldt said.
Why?
"Rocks," Williams said, drawing out the word.
Remboldt looked forward to seeing the qualities the trail would bring out in cyclists. He predicted people would not be able to rely on their fitness alone — technical skills must be sharp for such a ride, he said.
The two last week competed in a 53-mile race in Missouri, the BT Epic.
Afterward, their version of rest was driving 17 hours to be in Frederick.
The Bannerman family, of Massachusetts, also had a long drive to reach Gambrill State Park. Brent and his son Luc, 16, journeyed more than eight hours so Luc could compete in the junior race.
Brent said Luc really got into the sport when the COVID-19 pandemic began. He competes on his high school's cycling team.
"It's given him a really great group of guys," Brent said. "People are really nice in mountain biking."
Brent played hockey growing up. He bikes with Luc now, but can't keep up with him.
As the young cyclists staged at the starting line, Brent walked along the road to get a better view.
The competitors took off at the signal, surrounded by red, orange and yellow autumn leaves.
Brent held out his cellphone to capture his son's start.
"Let's go, Luc!" he cheered.
