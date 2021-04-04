Habitat loss is the No. 1 driver of species decline in Maryland. You can help reverse it. Help local wildlife by playing native species of flowers, shrubs and trees.
MACS and Envision Frederick will present the webinar Wild-scaping with Native Plants at 7 p.m. April 18.
In this webinar, Kerry Wixted of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources will share her top 10 native plant recommendations for the Piedmont region, which includes Frederick County, based on ease of growth and wildlife value.
Wixted will share tips on what to plant, how to connect lawn to garden while keeping neighbors happy and will address your concerns and questions.
the webinar will also include places in the Frederick area for purchasing native plants.
