Two wildlife experts offered tips in Thurmont on Tuesday on how to coexist with black bears — critters that residents sometimes encounter around town.
Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird said he often gets calls from residents about bear sightings during the spring and fall.
Residents complain about having bears tear through their trash and rip their bird feeders down, Kinnaird said. They’ll sometimes see the creatures wander through their yards in search of food.
Tuesday’s presentation was hosted by Jeff McAfee and Brian Eyler of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
“Take what these guys said and tell your neighbors about it,” Kinnaird told the virtual and in-person audience on Tuesday, “so everybody understands how to treat the bears, so they don’t come back again.”
The Department of Natural Resources manages the state’s bear population through a conservation hunting program and monitoring efforts, Eyler said. But a big part of what the department does is based on educating the public on how to coexist with bears.
“The biggest thing with bear management,” he said, “is people management.”
About half of the complaints the department receives about black bears are about them getting into trash and bird feeders, Eyler said. He recommended that communities keep their trash behind a fence, invest in bear-proof trash receptacles and rinse their cans with ammonia to ward away the animals.
Residents don’t have to feed birds — they’ve survived in the area for thousands of years, Eyler said. But if they’d like to, he advised them to bring their bird feeders inside during the warmer months, when bears are out and about.
A bear’s life revolves around food, he said. They have good memories and can remember a food source for years. But they’re also lazy, and will target easy food sources, whenever they can, he said.
Residents who encounter a black bear in the wild should always keep an escape route open for the animal. Unlike grizzly bears, they aren’t aggressive, and will likely flee or climb a tree if they spot a human.
“They don’t want to physically interact with us any more than we want to physically interact with them,” Eyler said. “If they have a way out, nine times out of 10, they’re going to vacate, high-tail and get away.”
Predatory attacks from black bears are extremely rare, Eyler said. Most attacks happen when someone startles the bear, she’s with her cubs or a dog triggers her chasing instinct. They sometimes feature a bear who has been intentionally fed by a human — something that’s illegal in the state.
If the bear isn’t aware of a resident’s presence, Eyler advised them to slowly back away. If the bear spots the resident, they should back away while calmly talking to it.
And if the bear attacks the resident, they should fight back, using anything they have, including keys, walking sticks and backpacks, Eyler said.
He and McAfee welcomed residents to call them to report bears who have become nuisances, or to ask questions about safety. They offered to help people bear-proof their property.
Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.