A wave of witches and warlocks took to Lake Linganore on Saturday for a fun fundraiser.
About two dozen people — most dressed as witches — accepted an invitation to paddle across the lake to raise money for Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership of Frederick County, which helps youths experiencing homelessness.
Organizer Jennifer Tait said she got the idea from a similar event held at a lake in Salem, Massachusetts.
According to Tait, the event had raised more than $800 as of Sunday, with more online donations coming in.
“After seeing the positive turnout of our first year organizing this event, I hope to make this an annual community tradition,” Tait wrote in an email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.