Thurmont is asking Frederick County for more money to support the town’s recycling program, after the cost to run it greatly increased — from $11,480 in fiscal year 2021 to a projected $38,220 this fiscal year.
Although the county handles curbside recycling pickup for residential areas across Frederick County, Thurmont maintains a recycling dumpster for the public near the Thurmont Regional Library.
Under the terms of an agreement the town drew up with the county eight years ago, the county reimburses Thurmont for up to $10,000 of the cost to maintain the recycling dumpster every year, Linda Joyce, the town’s chief financial officer, said at the town meeting on Tuesday.
In March 2021, because the recycling program was popular, the town started paying for the dumpster to be emptied twice per week, instead of once per week.
That year, the county agreed to also reimburse the town for the additional load. It paid $10,800 of the $11,480 it took to maintain the recycling program in fiscal year 2021. The town covered the other $600.
During the following fiscal year, the cost of maintaining the dumpster nearly doubled, increasing to $20,495. The town paid $10,495, and the county paid $10,000.
In January 2022, the cost to empty the dumpster increased from $170 per load to $275.
“That’s when our costs started to skyrocket,” Joyce said.
With rising fuel costs and a tanking commodities market, prices have continued to increase in fiscal year 2023 for Thurmont’s recycling program. Now, it costs the town $350 per load to empty the dumpster, Joyce said.
Thurmont is projected to pay $28,220 for the program this fiscal year, she said — far exceeding the $10,000 the town budgeted.
Mayor John Kinnaird said during the town meeting on Tuesday that’s not a number he would even think about funding.
As he sees it, the town has two possible solutions, he said. It could ask the county to increase its reimbursement to the town for the program each year, or it could remove the dumpster.
He would be sorry if the town had to give up the dumpster because the town has invested a lot into the program, Kinnaird said.
“But that may be what happens,” he said.
Because of how quickly the dumpster is filled, the town could not go back to emptying it once a week, Thurmont Chief Administrative Officer Jim Humerick said at the meeting.
Joy Schaefer, director of government affairs and public policy for County Executive Jan Gardner’s office, participated in the discussion.
She suggested that the town submit a budget request for fiscal year 2024, and said county staff members could assess the source of the recycling material being dumped each week.
If the dumpster is taken away, she said, people might throw away what they would have recycled. The county is concerned that if the town removes the dumpster, the cost it would have paid for recycling would be transferred to what it pays for solid waste removal, Schaefer said.
The town will submit a budget request for next fiscal year, Humerick said, but it still has many months before fiscal year 2024 starts in July.
In the meantime, Kinnaird said, he and Humerick will ask the county executive for additional assistance this fiscal year.
