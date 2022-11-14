Emmitsburg Sign
The sign welcoming visitors to Emmitsburg on West Main Street.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

With one of Emmitsburg’s main water sources running below optimal levels, the town has asked residents to limit how much water they use.

The town has been under phase 1 of the local water curtailment ordinance since Nov. 7, Emmitsburg Town Manager Cathy Willets said in a phone interview on Monday.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"Over the last couple of years, it has seemed to be an annual event for the town to enforce a water restriction, Willets said."

Here's a thought -- maybe stop allowing new houses to be built. That's the best way to conserve resources.

Or, continue to allow ugly box developments and face severe water restrictions year-round.

Paul Sobus

I agree 100%

