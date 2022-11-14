With one of Emmitsburg’s main water sources running below optimal levels, the town has asked residents to limit how much water they use.
The town has been under phase 1 of the local water curtailment ordinance since Nov. 7, Emmitsburg Town Manager Cathy Willets said in a phone interview on Monday.
Under this phase, all restrictions are voluntary, she said, meaning there are no fines or penalties for residents who don’t limit how much water they use.
Water in Rainbow Lake — the manmade reservoir that provides about half of the town’s water supply — is about 2 feet below the spillway, Willets said. If it drops another foot, she said, town employees would ask the mayor and board of commissioners to issue a mandatory water restriction.
Over the last couple of years, it has seemed to be an annual event for the town to enforce a water restriction, Willets said.
In October 2020, the town had to require residents to cut back on water usage. The restrictions lasted no more than two weeks, she said.
Town employees will recommend that the voluntary water restrictions be lifted when water levels in Rainbow Lake increase to about a foot below the spillway, Willets said.
Until then, she said, the town will hope and wait for rain.
She said she wouldn’t want Emmitsburg to enter the winter in need of water. During colder months, it takes longer for Rainbow Lake to be replenished, especially if it doesn’t snow.
Besides the lake, Emmitsburg gets water from about seven wells scattered across the town, the News-Post has reported.
While the voluntary water restrictions remain in effect, Willets recommended that residents practice “common sense” water conservation tactics, like limiting their time in the shower, not washing their car and cutting back on watering their grass.
Quote:
"Over the last couple of years, it has seemed to be an annual event for the town to enforce a water restriction, Willets said."
Here's a thought -- maybe stop allowing new houses to be built. That's the best way to conserve resources.
Or, continue to allow ugly box developments and face severe water restrictions year-round.
I agree 100%
