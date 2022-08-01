On Tuesday, Yourtee Springs will be back as a water source for Brunswick for the first time since 2018.
Yourtee Springs, in southern Washington County, has supplied water to Brunswick since the 1930s, Jeremy Mose, assistant city administrator of public facilities, said. It supplies one fifth to one third of the city’s water supply.
Mayor Nathan Brown is expected to press the button that reconnects the spring, Mose said.
The state closed Yourtee Springs in 2018 after surface water contaminated the spring source, allowing for higher levels of bacteria and E. coli in the water, Mose said.
Since the water source was typically clean, there was only a chlorination process to treat water. But four years and $1.3 million later, Mose said, the city has added a two-step filtration system, similar to how it treats water from the Potomac River.
Mose said the state funded $100,000 of the money.
The first step is a 5-micron water filter, which filters out sediment. It’s followed by a 1-micron filter, which clears out bacteria. Mose said water then goes through ultraviolet disinfection and finally a chlorination disinfection.
“So we basically went from just chlorinating it to a two-stage filtration to UV and chlorination,” Mose said.
Most of Brunswick’s water comes from the Potomac River and is expensive to treat, Mose said.
With Yourtee Springs back online, Mose said, city water rates can stabilize.
“To treat one gallon of river water costs 1 cent. To treat the spring water is only a fraction of that, so cost is a major key,” Mose said.
Water rates in the city are divided into three tiers based on usage and where residents live.
For in-city water users, the minimum base charge is $59.30 for 4,000 gallons.
After that, a rate is imposed per 1,000 gallons.
Tier 1, for 4,001 to 10,000 gallons, has a rate of $8.32. Tier 2, between 10,001 and 22,000 gallons, has a rate of $13.18.
The last tier, Tier 3, with 22,001 gallons and more, has a rate of $14.83.
Out-of-city water rates begin with a base of $80.11 for 4,000 gallons.
The Tier 1 rate is $9.63, the tier 2 rate is $14.57 and the tier 3 rate is $16.65.
Brunswick's water department is looking forward to the plant coming back online, Mose said. The staff has worked to adjust to increasing demand in the city, he said.
Yourtee Springs will run all of the time, so the staff won’t have to work as much overtime or odd hours. As the city grows, the spring will help supply water. It raises capacity, Mose said.
“Now the river water will always be our primary source, but the spring water is a great supplement to our primary source,” he said.
