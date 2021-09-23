Frederick County Public Schools are closed Thursday due to inclement weather and road closures following the heavy rain overnight. All after-school extracurricular activities are cancelled.
(1) comment
"Inclement weather" has a pompous and vague bureaucratic sound to it. Normal people don't write or speak about "inclement weather." Why not just "Bad weather"? Or "heavy rain" or "flooding rain"?
