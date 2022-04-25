Student dancers will perform in a countywide festival at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School on Wednesday evening.
Frederick County Public Schools is hosting its second All-County High School Dance Festival after two years of cancellations. The inaugural event in 2019 was born of a desire to elevate the county’s dance programs, which often aren’t as visible as its band and orchestra offerings, said Kimberly Hirschmann, the district’s visual and performing arts curriculum specialist.
“We have all these student opportunities in music,” Hirschmann said. “We wanted to continue to expand and mirror those opportunities in our other arts programs.”
The festival will feature performances by students from the high schools that currently offer dance classes, Hirschmann said — TJ, Frederick, Linganore, Tuscarora and Urbana high schools. Admission is free.
It will conclude with a performance by students who auditioned and were selected for the all-county dance group. Each student had to be enrolled in a dance class this semester, and their dance teacher had to recommend them for the role, Hirschmann said.
Kiersten Gasemy, a Frederick native and a 2015 graduate of TJ’s Academy for the Fine Arts, choreographed the all-county group’s routine. She is also a graduate of Point Park University and Broadway Dance Center’s Professional Semester.
Since private dance instruction can be prohibitively expensive for many families, Hirschmann said, the public school system is many students’ only opportunity to take classes.
Hirschmann said she hoped the festival would “emphasize the importance of these programs in our school curriculum.”
FCPS organized virtual showcases for dance and music in 2021, but the energy of a live audience will elevate students’ experiences, Hirschmann said.
“It’s great to be back,” she said. “This is a prime opportunity for them to perform.”
