Frederick County firefighters battled a blaze early Thursday at Brodbeck Hall, the oldest building on the Hood College campus in Frederick.
No one was injured in the incident, which began shortly before 2 a.m. The cause of the fire is not yet known, according to a Hood College Facebook post.
The flames, which appeared to be contained to the third floor of the historic building, were fully contained by 3 a.m., according to the post.
“FCFR will be on scene throughout the morning to complete their investigation,” the post states. "Roadways around Brodbeck will be closed.”
The city of Frederick and parts of Frederick County experienced major thunderstorms with heavy lightning Wednesday night into Thursday.
"We are saddened by this event, but we must remember that the safety of our community is what is most important,” the Facebook post states. “At President Chapdelaine's request, FCFR was able to provide protective covering to the organ, pianos and other instruments as best they could to prevent water damage. We are so grateful to the quick response of campus safety, the RAs who took care of our Smith residents, and of course, the FCFR for their service.”
Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the name of Brodbeck Hall.
