Local officials: Stay off the roads
Frederick officials are asking residents to stay home and off of the roads during the snowstorm.
Drivers should stay home if at all possible to give snow plow drivers as much room as possible as they try to keep the city's streets clear, said Tracy Coleman, the city's deputy director of public works.
Crews are concentrating for now on the city's snow emergency routes and keeping them clear.
Crews did get to some secondary roads and into some neighborhoods in the early part of the storm, but they have been focusing on the snow emergency routes as the snow has continued through the afternoon, Coleman said.
The emergency routes will be the first priority during the storm, then moving to larger collector roads and then into neighborhoods, Public Works Director Zack Kershner said Wednesday afternoon.
For now, the outdoor dining areas for restaurants in the downtown area haven't posed a problem for plow crews, and crews have been able to keep two lanes open on Market Street and other areas, Kershner said.
They could go down to one lane before they have to make a decision on what to do with the dining areas, he said.
As long as they can maintain a wide single lane for emergency vehicle access, they won't worry with the blocked off areas near the sidewalks, he said.
With the first snowfall since the dining areas were installed to help restaurants deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kershner said they'll be examining how to handle them.
"We are looking to learn a bit from this first event," he said.
-Ryan Marshall, 3:35 p.m.
Where's your car? Snow emergency could lead to towing
Frederick officials are reminding residents to move their vehicles off of snow emergency routes to allow for easier plowing and snow removal for city work crews.
Parking in a snow emergency route during a snow emergency, such as the one declared by the city on Tuesday night, will result in a vehicle being towed at the owner's expense.
A list of the city's snow emergency routes is available at cityoffrederickmd.gov/545/Emergency-Routes.
Snow emergency routes are plowed before other streets since they are considered major traffic arteries, according to a statement on the city government's website.
The city has made parking free in its garages.
Vehicles traveling on snow emergency routes need either snow tires or chains.
-Mary Grace Keller, Ryan Marshall, 2:53 p.m.
Frederick Community College closing at 3 p.m.; county government closed at noon
Due to the inclement weather, Frederick Community College will close at 3 p.m.
Frederick County government, including Winchester Hall, closed at noon.
Frederick County TransIT buses will continue their routes for as long as it is safe to travel, according to a news release. For more information, call the county's public information line at 301-600-3000
-Steve Bohnel, 12:02 p.m.
Maryland State Police designate highways as snow emergency routes
Maryland State Police and the Frederick County State Highway Administration have implemented a snow emergency plan starting Wednesday morning, designating several highways as snow emergency routes.
When the snow emergency plan is in effect, state law requires motorists to operate vehicles equipped with snow tires as designated by the manufacturer or tires equipped with chains, according to a statement from MSP. Studded tires are allowed from Nov. 1 through March 31.
The following highways have been designated as snow emergency routes in Frederick County: U.S. 15, U.S. 40, U.S. 40 Alternate, U.S. 340, Interstate 70, Interstate 270, Md. 17, Md. 26, Md. 27, Md. 28, Md. 31, Md. 75, Md. 76, Md. 79, Md. 80, Md. 85, Md. 140, Md. 144FA, Md. 180 and Md. 194.
Vehicles may not park on snow emergency routes.
-Mary Grace Keller, 11:20 a.m.
Two hospitalized after Route 15 crash
Even before the storm got into full swing, emergency crews responded to an accident on Route 15.
A pickup truck and tractor trailer collided on Route 15 north at Auburn Road between Catoctin Furnace and Lewistown Wednesday morning, sending two people to the hospital, according to a fire company official.
Frederick Health needs drivers
Frederick Health needs local drivers for the upcoming winter storm and future snow events to help transport our team...Posted by Frederick Health on Tuesday, December 15, 2020
