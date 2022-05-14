As the early-morning sun rose through the cracks of the loading dock, the only sound at Trout’s Market was of employees moving packages. The rest of Woodsboro stood still, Main Street empty. It was a quiet scene, but at Trout’s, the morning routine went swiftly — a well-oiled machine.
When the sun started to set over the horizon one March evening, the Woodsboro Historical Society formed a circle in the town’s train museum. The walls stood covered with treasured memorabilia. Lights pointed down from the ceiling as discussions arose, forming a spotlight on the once-a-month meeting of this passionate group.
Morning to night, night to day, scenes like these are the definition of this town — moments that showcase the passion and care its residents hold for their beloved Woodsboro.
Located more than 10 miles northeast of the city of Frederick, Woodsboro is a quaint area. In 1693, the land was granted to Englishman Joseph Wood, the town’s namesake.
As of October 2021, the population was 1,163, according to the Frederick County government website.
Through the past year, I have come to learn a lot about different areas of the county through working as a photojournalist for The Frederick News-Post. I became fascinated with the unique qualities of each town, and wanted to continue learning more about the different areas within county lines.
I decided to create a continuing photo essay series that will delve into the daily life of the different municipalities of Frederick County. Each installment will feature photographs of a specific place and what I saw while I was there.
(2) comments
Miss those early morning breakfast, lunch & diner at Ducky & Elsie’s Restaurant. Many years ago.
Miss Trouts Market deep fried chicken too. Use to stop at market routinely to pick up dinner prior to moving from area and retiring. Good people and service.
