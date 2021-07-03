Sunday, July 4, is Independence Day. Government offices will observe the holiday on Monday, July 5, and will be closed. There will be holiday schedule changes.
CITY OF FREDERICK
The city of Frederick’s offices will be closed on July 5 to observe Independence Day, and some service schedules will change.
Parking — No payment is required at city garages and meters on July 5.
Residential Trash Collection — Trash collection will operate on a normal schedule.
Residential Yard Waste Collection — Yard Waste collection will operate on a normal schedule.
Business District Trash Collection — Commercial Downtown Business trash collection will operate on a normal schedule.
Recycling — Commercial Business Recycling Service (not residential): Recycling will operate on a normal schedule.
Residential Recycling — Refer to Frederick County Recycling holiday schedule at frederickcountymd.gov/1764/Recycling-Information
Parks and Recreation — Recreation Center & Fitness Center will be closed. Talley Day Camp & The Summer Playground Program will be closed. Regular scheduling to resume on July 6.
Department of Housing and Human Services — HHS Offices will be closed.
The Soup Kitchen will be open for food service per its normal schedule.
FREDERICK COUNTY GOVERNMENT
Frederick County Government offices will be closed on Monday in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Services will resume at their regularly scheduled times on July 6.
Additional information regarding the holiday schedule:
Animal Control remains closed to the public. For emergency situations, call 301-600-1603 or visit FrederickCountyMD.gov/animalcontrol.
Board of Elections remains closed to the public. Details: call 301-600-VOTE or visit FrederickCountyMD.gov/elections.
Department of Social Services remains closed to the public. Details: call 800-332-6347 or visit dhs.maryland.gov.
Health Department will be closed July 5. Details: Visit Health.FrederickCountyMD.gov or call 301-600-1029.
The Reichs Ford Road Landfill and Recycling Center will be closed on July 3. Facilities will reopen on July 5, but, the administrative office/call center will be closed that day. Residential recycling will be collected on the regular schedule, with no holiday adjustment. For more information, visit FrederickCountyMD.gov/recycle.
Frederick County Public Libraries will be closed to the public. Curbside pickup and telephone reference will not be available on Monday. Details: call 301-600- 1630 or visit fcpl.org.
On July 5, the TransIT office will be closed and there will be no TransIT Plus services, Connector or Shuttles services in observance of the Independence Day holiday. MARC Train and the 204, 505 and 515 Commuter Bus service will be also canceled. Details: call 301-600-2065 or visit FrederickCountyMD.gov/TransIT.
OTHER CLOSINGS
Maryland state government offices will be closed Monday. MVA and VEIP locations, will be closed Saturday and Monday.
The municipal offices of Brunswick, Thurmont, Middletown, Myersville, Mount Airy, New Market and Walkersville will be closed Monday.
Frederick County Public Schools' offices will be closed Monday.
Monday is a U.S. Postal Service holiday.
