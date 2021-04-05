Police are reminding drivers in Frederick to avoid U.S. 15 in the northern part of the city Tuesday afternoon as a funeral procession for Brunswick Chief of Police Milton Frech Jr. will cause delays.
Frech, 56, was the police chief when he died of natural causes March 30.
Capt. Jeff Eyler, patrol operations commander for the sheriff’s office, said in a release Friday that drivers in Frederick and Thurmont should expect a heavy police presence and delays for Frech’s funeral on Tuesday.
The funeral will begin at Stauffer’s at 1 p.m. Tuesday and proceed to the Blue Ridge Cemetery at 121 N. Altamont Ave. in Thurmont.
Drivers should avoid U.S. 15 between the Motter Avenue exit and north to the Md. 77 exit in Thurmont between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday, per the sheriff's office
Thurmont residents should also expect delays as the funeral procession moves through town.
The funeral will be live-streamed at vimeo.com/event/859100, and on the Brodie Ledford Studios Facebook page. Watch parties will be organized on the sheriff’s office and Department of Fire and Rescue Services Facebook pages. Frederick County government will broadcast the services on Comcast channels 1085 and 19, and replay the services at 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, 1 p.m. Friday, and 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday on FCG TV.
— Ryan Marshall
