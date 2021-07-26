The Frederick County Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center will reopen Aug. 4 for modified in-person adoption and visitation hours.
“We are excited to be reopening our facility to visitors,” Director Linda Shea said in a news release Monday. “We know how much in-person interaction with our shelter animals means to many potential adopters, but we will continue our virtual adoption process also since it’s been so successful over the past year.”
Those who are interested in adopting a pet in-person or simply visiting the shelter must make a reservation in order to ensure proper staffing and to allow shelter animals to get used to having visitors again, official said. Throughout August, the shelter will offer hour-long reservations three to four times a week, beginning at 10 a.m. and the last possible reservation at 3 p.m.
Shea advised potential adopters to bring a completed adoption application to ease the adoption process. The forms can be found online and printed out or picked up at Animal Control during normal operating hours.
Those who need to reclaim an animal, are looking for a lost pet, need to apply for a pet license, pay a citation or have other administrative inquiries do not need to make a reservation.
With an influx of people coming into the facility, staff will also be sanitizing high-touch surfaces. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the building, and masks are required when inside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.