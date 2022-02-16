The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business Committee is urging community members to perform good deeds for national “Random Acts of Kindness Week” running now through Feb. 19.
The #BeKindFrederick Challenge calls for businesses and residents — chamber members and non-members alike — to incorporate acts of kindness into their week and showcase their efforts on social media using the hashtag #BeKindFrederick, according to a news release.
The chamber's Women in Business Committee will be hosting a drive-through donation opportunity Feb. 17 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. outside of Rockwell Brewery on East Street to benefit the families of the Judy Centers in Frederick County. Judy Centers serve children birth through age 5 and their families in an effort to increase the number of children entering school ready to learn.
Donations being accepted:
- Diapers: Any size but size 5 and 6 is specifically needed
- Wipes: Any brand
- Children’s Clothes: Infant to 3T/4T (new or gently used)
- Socks: Infant to 4T
- Baby Food and Formula: Cereal, finger food, formulas including Nutramigen, Enfamil, Similac (pink and blue)
“As business leaders, community members and human beings, we believe there is no better time than now to embrace the concept of kindness," Jennifer Gerlock, vice president of marketing and communications for the chamber, said in a news release. "We want to challenge the community to rise above the frustration of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and make kindness their personal mission, not just for Random Acts of Kindness Week, but also for the entire month of February and, hopefully, beyond."
