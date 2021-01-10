The National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club of Frederick (NANBPW) will host a virtual event celebrating the birthday, life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 16, two days before the official observance of King’s holiday.
The club, which has been in Frederick for 60 years and is part of a larger national organization, holds an event each year to honor the life of the civil rights icon.
Normally held in an event space, this year the awards ceremony and keynote address will be broadcast online, according to Gwen Hoy, president of the Frederick club.
Six awards will be given out to members of the community who were nominated for various accomplishments in leadership, community service and entrepreneurship.
The keynote address will be given by an organizer of Frederick’s March for Justice, Akkiya Hall Billups.
Hoy said the activism that Frederick’s March for Justice displayed this past summer reminded her of famous events during the Civil Rights Movement, such as the March on Washington.
“We’re still marching for social justice,” she said.
Billups said she is honored to be chosen as the keynote speaker and hopes to deliver a message of connecting the past to the present.
“The only way that we’re able to recover, heal and grow is to go back and review what Martin Luther King was about and what he spoke about ... and now in essence chronicling the reality of that,” she said. “Us being in the time and season of a racial reckoning and seeing now more than ever a lot of his words manifesting into reality.”
Continuing to honor King and remember his message is critical to moving forward, Billups said.
“I always encourage the kids to do it in a peaceful manner, in a way that leaves a legacy and will change even the generations that will come,” she said. “I think in order to see all of [King’s] words, all of his speeches, everything that he embodied come to light, we have to keep it going, we have to be consistent. In order to sustain the future there has to be movement.”
Registration for the virtual event is free, but NANBPW is asking for donations to support scholarships that are given to local students each year. Registration can be complete on the organizations Facebook page or through its website at frederickclubnanbpwc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.