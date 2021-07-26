Frederick County Animal Control
Buy Now

The Frederick County Animal Control logo is pictured on the side of a van.

 Staff photo by Mary Grace Keller

The Frederick County Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center will reopen Aug. 4 for modified in-person adoption and visitation hours.

“We are excited to be reopening our facility to visitors,” Director Linda Shea said in a news release Monday. “We know how much in-person interaction with our shelter animals means to many potential adopters, but we will continue our virtual adoption process also since it’s been so successful over the past year.”

Those who are interested in adopting a pet in-person or simply visiting the shelter must make a reservation in order to ensure proper staffing and to allow shelter animals to get used to having visitors again, official said. Throughout August, the shelter will offer hour-long reservations three to four times a week, beginning at 10 a.m. and the last possible reservation at 3 p.m.

Shea advised potential adopters to bring a completed adoption application to ease the adoption process. The forms can be found online and printed out or picked up at Animal Control during normal operating hours.

Those who need to reclaim an animal, are looking for a lost pet, need to apply for a pet license, pay a citation or have other administrative inquiries do not need to make a reservation. 

With an influx of people coming into the facility, staff will also be sanitizing high-touch surfaces. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the building, and masks are required when inside.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!