National Telecommunicators Week
Emergency Communications Specialist II Jacob Dmuchowski works at the Division of Emergency Management on Public Safety Place on Wednesday. National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is from April 9-15.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Jacob Dmuchowoski was on the phone with a 911 caller and coached the caller as they worked to deliver a baby until the newborn was “halfway” out and first responders arrived to take over.

Dmuchowoski, 21, is an emergency communications specialist at Frederick County’s 911 Center, where he and other workers field calls ranging from accidental dials to domestic violence cases and fires.

A plaque commemorates the names of Frederick County emergency communicators who helped deliver a baby over the phone.

