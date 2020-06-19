Frederick County dads celebrating Father's Day during COVID-19

Life has certainly been different the last few months during the COVID-19 pandemic for Frederick resident Jason Stanczyk, a husband and father of two young boys.
Many aspects of daily life and parenting, like helping his sons try to adjust to distance learning while watching his wife, Lauren — who works for the Howard County Public Schools System — having to do the same as an elementary school teacher, have been difficult, Stanczyk said. Stanczyk’s usually very tight-knit extended family has also been kept apart during the global health crisis, meaning this weekend, for Father’s Day, will be the first in-person gathering of his family, his brother’s family, their parents and his brothers in-laws, in weeks.
This year will also be the first Father’s Day the family will spend without Stanczyk’s grandfather, who died at 93 about a month ago after contracting COVID-19.
“So we’ll be remembering him this year at Father’s Day, which will be hard,” Stanczyk said.
In spite of the hardships, there have also been moments of happiness and a rare chance to reevaluate priorities and relationships with others, Stanczyk said. Prior to the virus outbreak, the family’s spring and summer schedule was already packed to the brim with baseball for his sons, 9-year-old Leo and 5-year-old Jax, as well as an adult softball league Stanczyk was to play in, cub scout meetings, his wife’s duties as the vice president of the Spring Ridge Elementary School’s PTA and many more.
While the cancellations of most of those plans was disappointing, the quality time Stanczyk and his wife have been able to spend with their kids has been incredibly rewarding, Stanczyk said.
“We’ve had dinners together every night, we took walks together and my youngest, Jax, did not know how to ride a two-wheel bicycle in March and he rides now with no problem, and I swear if he had baseball and all those other things we had, I guarantee you he wouldn’t be riding that bike,” the proud father said.
The isolation wasn’t as intense as Stanczyk was expecting it to be. As the weeks wore on and the weather improved, the family noticed their neighbors and other families leaving their homes to sit in front of their homes around the cul-de-sac where the Stanczyks live to chat and get to know one another better — from a safe distance.
As for his Father’s Day plans, Stanczyk said his and his extended family were planning to pick up some food from Black Hog downtown and gather in a large, open space near Stanczyk’s work. The plan is to set up several pop-up tents to gather under so each family can be close enough to interact and enjoy one another’s company without being too close to one another.
As for Sunday, the big day itself, Stanczyk said his family made another compromise, but one that he said he is more than happy with.
“We’re probably going to go for a hike,” he said. “We usually like to go to the wineries, that’s what we did last year ... so that’s another big change from what we did last year, but we’ll be together.”
Quality time for a new fatherThis Father’s Day will be Rob Phelan’s first as a dad, and while the backdrop of a pandemic is grim, he’s been thankful for the timing.
Phelan’s son Declan was born in August, and Phelan took off from his job as a math teacher at Catoctin High School for three months of paternity leave. Come December, he was back to work, and he and his wife Amanda were working opposite schedules to try to both spend time with their son and not rely on child care.
But once the pandemic hit, Amanda could no longer go into her office and Rob could no longer teach at school. Suddenly, the two had more time than ever to spend with their now 10-month-old son.
“I know a lot of parents don’t get that opportunity to be home full time. And he has both his parents with him for pretty much his entire first year of his life, which is such an awesome thing to be able to do,” Phelan said. “Definitely a silver lining for what’s been a very tough situation for a lot of people.”
Instead of his usual work hours of 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Phelan has been working from 6 a.m. to noon most days, at which point his wife begins her appointments as a counselor. It’s a big change from when they were only able to see each other for an hour or two at the end of the day.
Plus, Phelan has had more time to work on his new side business, which will offer entrepreneurship classes to students virtually this summer. With a less strict schedule, he was able to manage distance learning, taking care of his son and finalizing plans for the summer.
Phelan plans on spending this Father’s Day barbecuing and hiking. While he sees it as “Just another day on the calendar,” he also thinks it’s a great time to reflect as a father.
“I think back to a year ago when I was not a father, when Declan wasn’t born yet,” Phelan said, “… just how much room you have to love somebody else, and care for somebody else that you didn’t even realize was there beforehand.”
Coming homeOn Dec. 23, 2019, Warren Ellis was released after serving a year in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, ready to rededicate his life to his three children and his stepdaughter.
Now, as the Frederick man prepares to spend his first Father’s Day back with his family, Ellis is the first to admit he made some stupid mistakes that led to his incarceration, but he does recall one aspect of his time in detention fondly, citing it as a major step in helping to prepare him to change his approach to life and be a better role model for his kids. While serving his sentence, Ellis signed up for a parenting program in the jail run by the Children of Incarcerated Parents Partnership.
In fact, Ellis was so impressed with the lessons he learned in the program, he signed up to take it a second time before his release, he said.
“One thing that really stood out for me was the ACE training, which is adverse childhood experiences, and it’s kind of taking what you went through as a child, so as for me, I grew up in a bad neighborhood in tough circumstances, so taking that and finding ways to improve yourself rather than focusing on the negative,” Ellis said.
Ellis now volunteers to hand out meals with I Believe in Me, a youth-centered Frederick nonprofit that began distributing meals and supplies to less fortunate families during the COVID-19 pandemic. The nonprofit — which is run by Brandon Chapman, the same person who ran Ellis’ parenting course — is also a great opportunity for Ellis to teach his kids empathy for others who might not be as fortunate as they are.
Much of what Ellis does nowadays is done with his kids in mind, he said, explaining that another lesson he learned was just how prone children are to emulate their parents. Just seeing his son following him around the house while he does basic housework and repairs drives home how important it is for Ellis to always be a positive role model, he said.
With Father’s Day right around the corner, Ellis said he is looking forward to a cookout, followed by a trip to the beach next weekend. He has also taken the time to reflect on his own experience growing up in a bad neighborhood and without his biological parents from a young age, all of which he believes contributed to the negative behavior that led to his incarceration.
“It was hell not being able to see my kids or talking to them through glass, dealing with time limits to see them or talking to them,” he said. “It was then that I made the decision to be the father I never had.”
Unable to work from homeAJ Harris hasn’t had the luxury of staying home for the past few months. He works at a liquor store which has remained open for the entirety of the pandemic, and his wife had worked at the Frederick Health COVID-19 testing center for the last couple of months. They both took precautions every day and tried to limit their kids’ exposure as much as possible, changing their clothes and washing their hands before even saying hello to their kids when they came home.
“But it was always in the back of my mind, of what happens if I get it and don’t know I have it, and then bring it home,” Harris said. “The kids have been isolated for so long, they can get it.”
While his kids stayed with his in-laws during the day, he tried to spend as much time with them as he could during his time off, helping them with their remote schoolwork and eating dinner together as a family every night.
He felt bad for his three kids, who were mainly stuck inside. While he didn’t enjoy going to work most days, he was at least leaving the house regularly.
He empathized with his 10-year-old daughter Ryleigh, who was disappointed about not seeing her friends and sports being postponed.
“Her emotions were different, I could see a change in her,” Harris said. “And now that things are starting to open back up, and softball is starting back up, she’s getting out more, getting around her friends, she’s going back to the girl she was.”
He’s also become closer with his son Owen, who lives with his mother during the week. Helping him with schoolwork helped them get closer to one another.
Harris loves being a father, and he loves his kids.
“I’ll do anything for them. They surprise me every day, they really do,” he said. “I love watching them grow up.”
One of the roles he’s taken on as a father is to explain some of the harsh realities of the world to his kids, who are starting to understand more of the social issues around them. While he says they understand the coronavirus pandemic pretty well, he’s taken it upon himself to teach them about police brutality and the recent protests. As a biracial man, it hits close to home.
“I just think fathers need to be there for their kids 100 percent,” Harris said.
