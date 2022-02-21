The Frederick County Board of Education is set to debate school mask requirements on Wednesday, but officials say they’re not sure whether they have the power to lift the current mandate.
In a letter sent to the Maryland State Board of Education on Monday, school board president Brad Young and vice president Sue Johnson asked officials for “crystal clear clarity” on the parameters for changing the current policy, which requires all staff and students to wear masks inside school buildings.
In December, state officials outlined three “off-ramp” scenarios under which local school systems could consider removing the requirement.
Under the off-ramp model, local school systems can vote to remove mask requirements district-wide if 80 percent of their county is fully vaccinated or if their county sees 14 consecutive days of low or moderate COVID-19 transmission.
Community transmission in Frederick County remains high. But the first off-ramp is possible, Young said — depending on how you interpret it.
At first, Young and Johnson wrote in their letter, state board members were clear that the 80 percent threshold was calculated using a county’s total population — not the vaccine-eligible population. In Frederick County, 75 percent of residents are fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, 80 percent of those 5 years old and older are fully vaccinated.
The figures in Anne Arundel County are nearly identical. But last week, school board members there voted to remove their mask mandate, even though only about 76 percent of the county’s total population is fully vaccinated.
In a news release, Anne Arundel school officials wrote “the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland State Department of Education confirmed the county had hit the appropriate threshold” to remove the mask mandate.
Young and Johnson pressed this point in their letter, asking the state to “please affirm the action Anne Arundel took was permissible.”
The state board meets Tuesday. Meeting materials that were available online Monday only show vaccination rates as a percentage of total county population.
Representatives from the state school board and Anne Arundel County Public Schools were not immediately available for comment on President’s Day Monday.
Frederick County school board officials will allow unlimited time for public comment at its Wednesday meeting, where members are scheduled to consider the mask requirement. Confusion among officials and community members has led to problems, Young said.
“Please realize the dual perception of the formula used to achieve the county vaccination rate off ramp is pitting students, staff, family members, and the community at large against each other,” the letter reads.
(5) comments
No more masks…what needs to be clarified
fy unbelievable
smh...the two guys responsible for FCPS, and after two years they can't figure out how to wear a mask properly. C'mon guys!
Two metrics to look at are how covid affects older people, most of whom are vaccinated, and how covid affects school age children. When do the needs of the many outweigh the needs of a few?
This BOE needs some guts and make a decision rather than pass the buck...
