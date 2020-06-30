Frederick County reported Tuesday its smallest daily increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases since early April.
The Maryland Department of Health said there were four new cases of the novel coronavirus in Frederick County over the last 24 hours, the lowest number of new cases since April 7.
It also marks the seventh time the number of new cases has been in single digits since March, including three times in the last three weeks.
"It's a trend we're hoping continues," said Rissah Watkins, the director of planning, assessment and communications for the Frederick County Health Department.
There are now 2,490 confirmed cases in Frederick County, and the death toll remained unchanged for the third consecutive day at 110.
Across Maryland, there were small to moderate increases with most of the key COVID-related metrics.
Current hospitalizations rose slightly for the second consecutive day after more than a month of steady declines.
There are now 452 Maryland residents hospitalized by the virus. That's an increase of five over the previous day.
The number of patients in intensive care (152) fell by eight over the last 24 hours, while the number in acute care (300) rose by 13 in the same span.
Overall, there are 67,559 confirmed cases and 3,062 related deaths in the state, according to MDH.
The number of confirmed cases went up by 305 since 10 a.m. Monday, while the number of deaths increased by 14.
A total of 652,701 tests have been administered across the state, and nearly 470,000 people have tested negative.
The seven-day rolling positivity rate fell to another new low of 4.81 percent.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 4,982 Maryland residents released from isolation.
Also on Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan reissued an executive order that prohibits utility companies from shutting off service or issuing late fees through Aug. 1.
And TransIT Services of Frederick County announced it will resume its Peak Connector public-transportation service on Monday.
Looking much better. Keep wearing masks and keep the distance at 6 feet
