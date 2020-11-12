A Frederick County sheriff's deputy whose vehicle crashed on Interstate 70 is recovering at home after being airlifted from the scene Wednesday.
The deputy's vehicle rolled over near I-70 and U.S. 40 alternate in a single-vehicle crash at about 3 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services safely removed the deputy, who was then flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The deputy was reportedly not responding to a call at the time of the crash. The incident marked one of several crashes that occurred that day.
Authorities announced Thursday that the deputy, who was not identified in the FCSO statement, is now home.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Bart Ruppenthal at 301-600-1046.
(2) comments
I hope it’s not the deputy who’s cruiser’s licentious plate is 5325.
License plate number 5325 has been spotted driving erratically lately.
This is not a slam on the Deputy but why do we fly so many people to Baltimore? This Deputy had non life-threatening injuries and is already back home. Sounds like he should have had a short, relatively inexpensive ride in an ambulance to Frederick Hospital. Are you telling me that Frederick cannot handle this kind of thing? It's not a podunk hospital yet it seems that so many people are flown to Baltimore.
