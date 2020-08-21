Every minute is being stretched to its limit. Or at least that’s how it feels to Allison Lee Young and her family these days.
It was 4:54 a.m. local time Wednesday. The sun wasn’t up yet. But Young’s two young daughters were, and since she is presently sharing a double bed with them, she didn’t have much choice in the matter. She was now up, too.
“I will feel better when there are more days behind us than ahead of us,” Young said over an international phone line.
On the other side of the world from their Frederick home, Young, her husband, Russell, and their three children are now slightly more than halfway through a 14-day quarantine inside a pair of modest hotel rooms in Incheon, South Korea, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
They are there to meet and bring home the newest member of their family, a 1-and a-half-year-old boy they are adopting. But the road to meet him has been long and winding and just now hit the midpoint of its most challenging phase.
“That’s what is getting me through the quarantine,” Young said. “I have to remember the light at the end of the tunnel is we get to meet him Aug. 31.”
Under the quarantine, the family is not allowed to leave the two rooms it was allotted. Young is in one with the daughters, 7-year-old Yuna and 4-year-old Miri, while Russell is in another with their 10-year-old son, Leo.
Presently, the only form of contact between them is through their phones and tablets via calls, texts and FaceTime sessions.
The rooms feel small and cramped, they say. There is a bed, a desk, a television, a bathroom, a small refrigerator, an electric tea kettle and hours upon hours of time to fill. Three meals a day are dropped off outside of their door at the standard hours of 8 a.m., noon and 6 p.m. So far, they taste better than they expected.
However, Miri has complained there is not enough room to do her handstands, and Leo stirred up enough dust bouncing around on the bed that it triggered his asthma and prompted him and Russell to move to a new room.
“Allison did a lot of research on this. So, we were pretty well prepared for what to expect,” Russell said. “The only piece that was unexpected was that we did end up in a small room where we couldn’t open the windows.”
The entire visit to South Korea is expected to last eight weeks. Once the two-week quarantine ends, the family will make the 17-mile trip to Seoul to continue formal adoption proceedings and meet their new child.
“Our son has spent his life so far with his foster family, and, when we take custody, he will likely have a tremendous amount of sadness associated with the loss of his foster family,” Russell said.
“That sadness can manifest in countless ways, and our ability as his new family to comfort him will be challenged as well since we will still be getting to know him. We are optimistic that we will be able to adjust, but there will be challenging moments ahead that are unlike anything we experienced with our birth children.”
Young felt compelled to adopt because of her own family roots. She was born in South Korea and adopted into a family from Potomac, Maryland, when she was seven months old.
“We wanted to be able to provide a home for a child that doesn’t have one,” she said. “Being a Korean adoptee myself, I feel I can really help a child through the challenges of being adopted.”
The process for Young, a 38-year-old employee of the Frederick County Health Department, and her husband, a 40-year-old software engineer, began in January 2019.
They filled out an application, which prompted a series of background and medical checks. A social worker came to their downtown Frederick home for a formal inspection.
“The paper work and time involved is pretty significant,” Russell said.
Right before Thanksgiving last November, the family found out it had been matched with a little boy from Korea.
“We saw a picture of him. He is very cute,” Young said. “We are very excited.”
The process to meet and claim the child was hampered by the pandemic. Typically, the adopting family makes separate trips to South Korea, one to complete the legal process and the other to take custody of the child.
Since all visitors to South Korea are now required to strictly quarantine for two weeks upon entering the country, the process was condensed into one extended stay.
That meant four checked suitcases, a carry-on bag and five backpacks for Young and her family as they pulled up curbside at BWI Airport last week.
They were filled with clothes, snacks, movies and electronic devices, an abundance of games and reading material and a 1,000-piece puzzle that Russell and Leo have been slowly chipping away at.
To help stave off moments of boredom, Leo has been video chatting with some of his friends back in Frederick.
“Adjusting to a [13-hour time change] is difficult. But we have two weeks in quarantine. So, I figured, since we can’t do anything, we just take the time to naturally adjust, however long that takes,” Russell said. “We did get our first full night of sleep [Wednesday] night. But Allison and the girls are still adjusting.”
