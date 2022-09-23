On the night they honored the two dozen seniors on the roster and their role in the program's success, the Frederick Cadets' offense continued to roll.
A week after beating Wheaton 72-0, the Cadets (4-0) scored a touchdown on their first offensive play of the game Friday night and didn't look back in a 67-6 defeat of Tuscarora (0-4) during Frederick's Senior Night.
Junior running back Tae Anderson took the ball 33 yards around the right side for Frederick's first touchdown. He finished with four touchdowns and 98 yards on 12 carries.
Senior quarterback Brian Mbuthia completed 9 of 12 passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns for the Cadets.
Senior wide receiver Travon Neal added two touchdowns on four catches, and senior receiver Reggie Snowden took a short pass from Mbuthia 45 yards for a second quarter touchdown.
The team recognized 24 seniors, about 10 of whom have been on the team for four years, Frederick coach Kevin Pirri said after the game.
“They've been the foundation of our success,” Pirri said. “We kind of looked at it like, four years ago, this is the beginning, the first time we made playoffs in 15 years. And then we went down and played Linganore and we had a good first quarter and some of these guys were getting that experience. And from that day, we were like: we know this is the beginning of something special. And for our four-year players to stick around and continue to grow and improve, it was important.”
The seniors have been a guiding force for the other players on the team, Anderson said.
“They're basically like our big brothers, everybody's big brothers on this team,” he said. “And they also helped build this program. So it means a lot to us, all our seniors mean a lot.”
While the team's seniors have helped get the program to where it is, the 51-0 halftime score Friday allowed Pirri to get some younger players in the game that can help build the program's future.
“It allows us to see them on film and just kind of get some basics done and some film study for them,” he said. “It allows them to get their moment in the spotlight. Some of them have been working all year and could continue working all year and might not ever get another play. But because we had the opportunity to play them, it kind of builds up their confidence and makes them feel better about themselves, and a lot of them deserve all that time that we can give them.”
Frederick's defense added two safeties in the game, and Newton Esseim scored on a 68-yard kickoff return.
Tuscarora got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Koen Burdette to Chris Carlini, which was preceded by a scramble by Burdette for 20 yards.
Frederick's an excellent team, with great players who are well coached, Tuscarora coach Curtiss Belcher said after the game.
Now his team turns its attention to preparing for a Walkersville team that Belcher said is always the most physical team in the county.
