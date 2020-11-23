Frederick County Sheriff's Office authorities arrested a Frederick man on second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, theft and unlawful taking of a vehicle charges, according to a news release.
Stephen Zimmerman, 25, was taken into custody on the aforementioned charges Sunday night.
A sheriff's office spokesman said deputies responded to Evelyn Drive in Woodsboro around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reported stabbing and stolen vehicle.
The victim, who was transported to Frederick Health Hospital with multiple non-life threatening stab wounds, reported Zimmerman had stabbed him and stolen his vehicle and phone.
Deputies located Zimmerman at a nearby Sheetz, where they arrested him and took in him for questioning. Zimmerman was eventually transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. He had multiple burglary and violation of parole warrants out for his arrest.
The victim is recovering, according to the FCSO.
— Trevor Baratko
