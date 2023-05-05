The Frederick News-Post was named News Organization of the Year in its division (circulation 20,000 to 75,000) on Friday by the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association.
The News-Post also won nine Best of Show awards in news and advertising categories — the best among first-place winners in all categories and divisions.
Overall, the News-Post won 23 first-place awards in its division and 15 second-place awards.
First- and second-place awards in each category were announced through YouTube videos posted throughout the week.
The Best in Show awards and News Organization of the Year were announced at a banquet in Annapolis on Friday.
Business/advertising New business concept / wildcard
1st: Samantha Bangh, Brittney Hamilton, Josh Smith — Frederick’s Best: Athlete of the Month Contest (Best of Show)
2nd: Bangh, Hastings, Mike Santos — UnCapped Spirits Card
Best event
1st: Bangh, Hastings — 2022 Best of the Best Celebration event (Best of Show)
Self-promotion advertising
1st: Bangh, Hastings, Hamilton, Anna Joyce, Talia Valencia — Best of the Best readers’ choice awards contest (Best of Show)
Advertising-driven special section in-paper product
1st: Bangh, Hastings, Graham Cullen, Andy Schotz — Hello, Frederick
Advertising-driven special publication, standalone
1st: Bangh, Mary Kate Battles, Katina Zentz — Frederick Weddings (Best of Show)
News-driven special section
1st: Bangh, Hastings, Cullen, Schotz — Tribute to Veterans (Best of Show)
Custom publication
1st: Bangh, James Constantine, Vickie Grinder — Gateway, summer edition
2nd: Bangh, Jennifer Gerlock, Shelby Maly — S.H.E. Week spadea
Restaurant/entertainment ad, small, print only
1st: Kathi Smith, Noelle Hallman — Sage Cakery (Best of Show)
Retail ad, large, print only
1st: Kathi Smith, Hallman — Frederick Farmers Market
Business non-retail ad, large, print only
1st: Constantine, Hallman — Homewood at Frederick, National Day ad
Design Feature page design
1st: Bangh — Real Wedding page
Sports page design
1st: Josh Smith — One Win Away (Best of Show)
Photography General news photo
1st: Zentz — Mom’s welcome
Breaking news photo
2nd: Ric Dugan — jumping into action
Feature photo
1st: Dugan — slide skeptic
2nd: Zentz — Hide and peep
Photo series
2nd: Zentz — Focus on Burkittsville
Best use of interactive media
1st: Jillian Atelsek — A look at the race between M.C. Keegan-Ayer and Jazmin Di Cola
2nd: Atelsek, Jack Hogan — podcast interviews with candidates
Editorial
1st: Jack Murphy — Secrecy is wrong approach for deliberations by book review committee
Local column, critical thinking
2nd: Schotz — Discomfort is no excuse for hiding public information
Local column, feature or humor
2nd: Khushboo Rathore, Clara Niel — Shoot or don’t shoot
Features Feature story, non-profile
2nd: Angela Roberts — Collection conundrum
Headline1st: staff — Eat, drink and be married
Sports story
1st: Greg Swatek — New frontier for a phenom (Best of Show)
2nd: John Cannon — Jumping into action
Sports feature story
2nd: Alexander Dacy — Striking it rich
Sports column
2nd: Josh Smith — Addison is making the right play
1st: Niel — Man stabs parents before he is shot and killed by deputies
Continuing coverage
1st: Atelsek — Restraints and seclusions in schools (Best of Show)
2nd: Jack Hogan — Sugarloaf Mountain coverage
Local government
2nd: Hogan — Jan Gardner reflections
Local election coverage
2nd: Atelsek — Dramatic finish in Frederick County Council race
Business
1st: Patrick Kernan — Reflections of Resilience, businesses during the pandemic
Medical/science reporting
1st: Roberts — Health care workers tell their stories from the past two years
Education
1st: Atelsek — Local teachers fearful, exhausted after processing Uvalde massacre
Well deserved.
