A local nonprofit focused on youth homelessness has a new interim executive director and is searching for a permanent one.
The Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership (SHIP) on Wednesday welcomed Melissa Muntz as its interim executive director. She previously worked as the organization's outreach and development director.
SHIP provides resources to hundreds of Frederick County youth each year who experience homelessness, according to a news release. The organization's mission is to "help break the cycle of poverty with a focus on education, emotional and mental health, and access to community resources."
In the release, SHIP’s Board of Directors thanked outgoing Executive Director Ed Hinde for his "incredible dedication to SHIP’s mission and blooming SHIP into one of Frederick’s most trusted and effective non-profits." The release did not offer a reason for Hinde's departure and SHIP Board President Gwen Romack declined to comment when asked.
In the long term, SHIP is searching for a permanent executive director. The board of directors is looking for someone to lead SHIP into its next phase who is an "experienced nonprofit director, with a passion for mobilizing community resources to help vulnerable youth, extensive outreach and development experience, and exceptional Frederick community relationships."
Interested applicants can contact Romack at gwen@shipfrederick.com.
To find out more about SHIP, visit shipfrederick.com.
(0) comments
